Educator to be landmark first runner for King Charles at Salisbury on Thursday

Educator will be the first runner for King Charles in Salisbury on Thursday.

The William Haggas-trained colt, to be ridden by Tom Marquand, is one of the most promising members of the late Queen’s line of racehorses, which were handed over to the new monarch after her death.

Joe Saumarez Smith, President of the BHA, said: “Her Majesty’s loss was felt strongly within the racing and breeding industry, given her lifelong passion for the sport, so we are naturally delighted to see the horses her owned will race on in the possession of King Charles.

“Queen Elizabeth II has left an indelible mark on our sport and her legacy will be felt not only by the horses that will continue to run in the name of King Charles, but also by the horses she bred that can still be seen on the racecourse.’

Educator, who is running for the first time since winning at Newmarket in April, is the first horse to race in the royal colors since Improvise was hit on the head at Epsom on September 8, the day the Queen died.

Meanwhile, Australian star mare Verry Elleegant is in danger of missing the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday because the race is oversubscribed.

The winner of the 2021 Melbourne Cup, which will be shipped mainly to Europe to ride in the Arc, will be added to the race for €130,000.

But there are still potentially 25 entries competing for the 20 starting places. Verry Elleegant is out of the guaranteed runners-up as her two starts in Europe so far have not matched the form she showed in Australia.

William Buick is lining up to ride the John and Thady Gosden-trained Mishriff after trainer Charlie Appleby ruled out the 2021 Derby winner and Arc fourth Adayar.