Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank wore their Platinum Jubilee medals at Westminster service

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank proudly wore the medals they received on the occasion of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee during the service at Westminster Hall yesterday.

The husbands of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended the short prayer service for the Queen in Westminster yesterday before her coffin was laid out until her funeral on Monday.

Edo and Jack have been a constant support for their wives since Her Majesty’s passing, accompanying them at family gatherings.

Jack, 36, who married Eugenie in Windsor in 2018 and with whom he shares baby August, also wore his medal

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Italian property developer and the director of Tequila both wore the medals they received to mark this year’s Queen Platinum Jubilee.

The medal is the first accolade both Edo and Jack, relatively new additions to the royal family, have received since joining The Firm.

Yesterday’s sad event marked the second time both men wore the medal since the Queen’s Jubilee. They both wore it for Her Majesty’s Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral in June.

All members of the royal family received the medal during the anniversary, which features a blue and red ribbon and a silver medal.

The men of the Royal Family and Princess Anne, who was in her naval uniform, all wore the new medal.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie may not have been the royal grandchildren most often pictured with the Queen, but the sisters were still incredibly close to their ‘grandma’

Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie seemed emotional throughout the occasion and were pictured wiping away tears

It was estimated that 400,000 people received the medal in June in celebration of the late Monarch’s 70-year reign.

They were awarded to frontline members of the police, fire brigade, emergency services, prison services and the armed forces and staff of the royal house with at least one year of service.

The women of the royal family also received the medal, but they have less opportunity to wear it.

Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike, was also seen with the decoration. The former rugby player and father of three currently holds three medals: his OBE, which he was awarded for his services to rugby after England’s 2003 World Cup victory, and the medals he received for the Monarch’s Diamond & Platinum Jubilees.

Prince Harry, who has lived with his family in California since 2020 but flew to the UK in June for his grandmother’s anniversary, was also awarded the medal and wore it yesterday, alongside his other medals.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were visibly moved during yesterday’s ceremony, wiping away tears as they stood in front of the Queen’s coffin.

The daughters of the Duke of York looked elegant in black clothes, as they went out separately by car with their husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

Solemn members of the royal family accompanied the Queen on her harrowing final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state under the ancient hammer-beam roof.

Earlier this year, an emotional princess Beatrice covered her face with her hymn sheet as she wept as she watched Prince Andrew take the Queen to her seat during the Thanksgiving service in memory of her grandfather Prince Philip.

Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall’s husband, also proudly wore his three royal medals. They include the OBE he received in 2003 for his services to rugby, and the Queen’s Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals

Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Meghan watched as the Queen’s coffin was carried to her resting place in Westminster Hall for the next four days

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex stood close together in Westminster Hall, as did their feuding husbands Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince William stood next to his wife Kate, with Harry and Meghan, the Sussexes, behind them in Westminster Hall where the Queen’s casket will remain for four days

The Queen arrived at Westminster Hall, built nearly 1,000 years ago and where previous monarchs had also been rigged

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie may not have been the royal grandchildren most often pictured with the Queen, but the sisters were still incredibly close with their “grandma.”

The girls’ deep bond with their grandmother was evident as they looked incredibly emotional on the occasion.

They could both count on the unwavering support of their husbands, who stood up to comfort them during this difficult time.

On Tuesday evening, both Edo and Jack were spotted with their wives at Buckingham Palace, where the royal family received the Queen’s body for the last time since her funeral procession.

The York sisters were driven into the palace in separate cars for the occasion, with both Eugenie and Beatrice seated in the front of their vehicles, while their husbands remained in the back.

Shortly after her death last Thursday, Edoardo also posted an emotional tribute to the Queen on his Instagram page.

Princess Eugenie kept her gaze straight ahead as she was wheeled into the palace last night.

Jack was in the back of the car and you could see him looking straight ahead as they drove through the rainy streets of London.

The father of one works for real estate mogul Mike Meldman, a longtime business partner of George Clooney, and the couple currently split their time between the UK and Portugal.