Edna Sheppard: Meet the 100-year-old fitness fanatic who still does up to five gym classes a week

Edna Sheppard is an inspiring 100-year-old fitness buff who hits the gym three times a week – proving that age really is just a number.

The great-grandmother has been a loyal member of the Broadmeadows Aquatic and Leisure Center in north Melbourne for 40 years.

Despite her age, Edna can do full push-ups, sit-ups, planks, barbell squats and workouts while holding 5kg of weights in each hand.

‘I like sports, it makes me feel good and it’s important to keep the body moving’, Edna tells FEMAIL.

When her late husband Max retired at age 60 in the 1980s, “she didn’t want him sitting at home doing nothing,” so she enrolled them both in classes at the recreation center.

Today, she goes to the gym every Monday and Friday to participate in tai chi, aerobics, and weight classes — and on Wednesdays, she walks with the club. Sometimes she takes up to five classes a week.

“We do weights and all kinds of floor exercises, which I like,” she said.

From the age of three to her teens, Edna loved to dance and did gymnastics exercises. As a young adult she also did ballroom dancing.

“At age 11, I won the prize for the ‘best physical culture child’ in Victoria,” she recalls.

In previous years, Edna took eight classes a week, including swimming lessons and Zumba.

On days when she doesn’t feel like working out, she still manages to put on her sneakers and head to the recreation center for a workout.

“I do what I can — you need to know what you can and can’t do as you get older,” she said.

During Covid lockdowns when the gyms were closed, Edna worked with dumbbells in the comfort of her own home.

And her main advice to others is to “try hard” and “keep moving,” but also “understand your body.”

“Make sure you know what you can and can’t do, it’s not good to push or hurt yourself,” she said.

From the age of three to her teens, Edna was fond of dancing and doing gymnastics exercises (photo: Edna, far left, with sister). Edna married her late husband Max in 1942 (photo: second from the right) but unfortunately he died 15 years ago

When asked what her secret is to living a long and happy life, Enda said the key is to take care of your body and be kind.

“I never smoked or drank alcohol and I always exercised as much as possible,” she said.

“I’ve always tried to get along well with people and do things for others.”

Edna said her diet consists of “normal, good old-fashioned cooking” and never eats spicy foods because she doesn’t enjoy them.

She cooks all her meals herself and also provides plenty of fruit and vegetables.

“Take care of your body, because no one else will do it for you,” she said.

Edna’s tips for longevity: Take care of your body, because no one else is going to do it for you Try to train hard, but don’t hurt yourself Collaborate with other people Take care of each other

Edna’s tips on love and romance: Communication is the key Talk it all out Don’t be jealous Be there for each other

Edna and Max got married in 1942, but unfortunately Max died 15 years ago, and Edna said communication is the key to a long relationship.

‘You have to listen to each other and if you have differences’ [in opinions]talk it out and everything will be fine,’ she said.

“I had a great marriage with Max because we could do that—we always worked it out.”

Earlier this year on January 29, Edna celebrated her 100th birthday at the Broadmeadows Aquatic and Leisure Center surrounded by family, friends and members of the club

Earlier this year on January 29, Edna celebrated her 100th birthday at the Broadmeadows Aquatic and Leisure Center surrounded by family, friends and members of the club.

“Family came to visit from all over Australia, it was really beautiful,” she said.

“Sports have always been a part of my life and I would be unhappy if I couldn’t do it.”