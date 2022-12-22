Editorial: California recounts should not depend on candidate wealth

In last month’s election, a city council race in Richmond ended in a draw. Another in Sunnyvale was decided by one vote. And one in Antioch was determined by a margin of three votes.

Recounts are underway in all three races. There should be. But the candidates and their financiers have had to pay to ensure that the results are good. That is morally wrong.

Election integrity should not be determined by the candidate’s wealth. Yet the state’s elitist election laws only provide for recounts if a member of the public foots the bill.

It’s time to change that. Recounts in razor-thin elections should be funded automatically and by the government. State legislators must end payment requirements that favor wealthy candidates.

We have repeatedly seen how close elections can be. In 2000, following US Supreme Court intervention, the infamous Florida presidential recount debacle ended when George W. Bush defeated Al Gore by 537 votes out of nearly 6 million votes cast, a margin of 0.009%.

In California, we saw a repeat in the 2014 open primary for state comptroller, in which Betty Yee beat a fellow Democrat for the critical second place by 481 votes, about 1/100th of 1 percent of the votes cast in the race. This year, Democrat Melissa Hurtado defeated Republican David Shepard in a Senate race in the southern Central Valley by 20 votes out of 136,894 votes cast, a margin of 0.015%.

In such tight races it should be essential to make sure no mistakes are made. That’s why 22 states and Washington, DC, have automatic recounts for good results. Among those states, the most common recount trigger is a vote margin of 0.5% or less.

California has a recount provision in exceptionally short-distance races, but it only applies to statewide races and is at the governor’s discretion — a formula ripe for political abuse.

While our election counting systems are very good, they are not perfect. We need to recognize that and make sure there are safeguards in place. That is why Santa Clara County, as an outlier in the state, has an automatic recount policy for local races within the county in which the margin of victory is either less than 0.25% or less than 25 votes. It’s a reasonable threshold.

The Santa Clara County recounts have provided surprising examples of why they are needed statewide. In a 2016 San Jose City Council race, the automatic recount narrowed the winning margin from 36 votes to 12. In the 2018 race for three seats on the San Jose-based Orchard School District board, the automatic recount changed the winner of the third seat.

As more cities and school districts, faced with the threat of lawsuits over voting rights, shift from general elections to district-by-county selection, the number of minor races will increase. Indeed, the three Bay Area cities awaiting the results of pending recounts — Richmond, Sunnyvale, and Antioch — have all migrated to district elections in recent years.

While Santa Clara County’s automatic recount system is better than nothing, it doesn’t go far enough. That’s because there are two parts to a recount, the actual manual tallying of the votes and resolving disputes over which ballots should be included. Santa Clara County policy does not address the latter.

In every election, there are legitimate disputes about, for example, voter intent when a ballot is not clearly marked or voter eligibility when a signature does not match the election office records. The means of resolving those disputes are outlined in state laws that affect recounts.

But the Santa Clara County recount policy focuses only on the manual tabulation. Consequently, the Sunnyvale race, for which ballots have already been recounted per county policy, is now subject to another recount under state law. But state law requires the candidate to foot the bill.

It’s time for California lawmakers to ensure that any near-race is automatically judged under the state’s recount rules and to drop the payment requirement. Democracy should not depend on a candidate’s ability to pay.