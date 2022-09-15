Editor-in-chief of Russian state newspaper Pravda dies of ‘stroke’ during business trip

<!–

The editor-in-chief of the Russian state newspaper Pravda died of a ‘stroke’ during a business trip, Putin’s latest ally to drop out under mysterious circumstances.

Vladimir Nikolaevich Sungorkin, 68, reportedly showed signs of ‘suffocation’ when he died on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old was on his way to Khabarovsk with colleagues from the newspaper before going to Moscow when he passed out.

His colleague Leonid Zakharov explained that Vladimir began to choke three minutes later and the group took him for some fresh air.

He said no one could save him and he sadly died, with the doctor who initially examined him concluding that he died of a stroke.

Mr Sungorkin became ill minutes after he said the group should “find a nice place…for lunch,” according to the media outlet.

Putin had praised staunchly pro-Kremlin media outlet Komosomolskaya Pravda in 2020 on the 95th anniversary of its first issue.

He wrote in a statement: “The legendary Komsomolka has come a long creative way in these years, writing brilliantly unforgettable pages in the history of Russian media.

“It is crucial that the current staff of the newspaper pass on these traditions from generation to generation and strive to maintain the newspaper’s flagship position in the Russian media market.”

Mr Sungorkin’s colleagues wrote in an obituary that the journalist was a ‘symbol of the new national journalism’ and had built the newspaper into a ‘mighty empire’.

The 68-year-old is the latest in a long line of Putin allies to die under mysterious circumstances.

Local Russian media reported that Ivan Pechorin died most recently after “falling off a boat” in Vladivostok.

Mr. Pechorin was Director of Aviation for the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation.

And on February 25, the body of Alexander Tyulakov, a high-ranking financial and security official of Gazprom, was found by his lover.

It came after the death of Leonid Shulman, head of transportation at Gazprom Invest.

He was found three weeks earlier with stab wounds on his bathroom floor.

Other allies found dead included Vladislav Avayev, 51, a former vice president of Gazprombank and former Kremlin official, and Sergey Protosenya.