Edith Bowman cuts a stylish figure in a white silk suit at the Ticket To Paradise premiere in London

Edith Bowman cut a stylish figure in an all-white ensemble as she attended the world film premiere of Ticket To Paradise in London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday.

The radio DJ, 48, was all smiles in a gorgeous white silk blazer flashed through a green bralette and matching wide-leg pants.

The TV host added a pop of color to the gorgeous number as she lifted her body up in a pair of bold dazzling orange sandals.

Edith styled her long blond locks in loose waves as they fell over her shoulders as her bangs framed her face.

She wore a number of layered colorful pedant necklaces and sported a radiant makeup palette.

The appearance comes after Edith revealed she was left “speechless” and felt “incredibly let down” by Radio 1 bosses when she was “expelled from the station”, before being fired in 2014.

The Scottish radio DJ said the decision to move her to a quieter slot in 2009 “absolutely threw her off” after receiving the bad news.

She has since hosted a weekend morning show on BBC 6 Music, her own podcast and, most recently, hosted the BAFTAS last year.

The 48-year-old said in an interview with Psychology magazine that her weekday afternoon slot was moved to the much quieter weekend breakfast show in July 2009.

She was in the role for five years.

She said: ‘Lies and deceit are extremely strong words, but the discussions I had with my boss about my future at the time were far removed from what I was told in the meeting.

“The conversation was the opposite of what I expected and it absolutely touched me. So I just felt incredibly let down for giving everything I had.

“I was too speechless and angry about it at the time. [If it happened again] I would definitely be more honest now about how I felt treated by the people in that room, and about the lies I had been told.’

In 2012, the mother of two was replaced on the weekend morning show and moved to The Review Show on Tuesday evenings.

She added: “I would ask what had changed in the conversations we had had up to that point.

‘I knew I was being laughed at by Radio 1, but The Review Show ended up being one of the most joyous experiences I had during my time there.

“I think they saw something to demote me, that was actually exactly what I was looking for. And so when I left [in 2014]I left on a high.’

A spokesperson for Radio 1 said: ‘As we said at the time, Edith was one of a number of departures announced in June 2014 to enable Radio 1 & 1Xtra to realize some of the savings they needed to make as part of the wider De BBC’s financial challenges following the license fee settlement.’