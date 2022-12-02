Edinson Cavani PUNCHES pitchside VAR monitor as Uruguay players chase officials down the tunnel

<!–

Edinson Cavani unleashed his anger at Uruguay’s early World Cup stoppage on the pitchside VAR monitor as his side left the field of play full-time.

Cavani came off the bench for Luis Suarez, his regular striker, in the 65th minute, but was unable to steer his side to a third goal and was one of several players to surround the referee after the match.

However, most of Cavani’s anger was directed at the VAR screen, with the Valencia striker throwing it to the ground as he walked past it on his way to the dressing room with his defeated teammates.

Edinson Cavani vented his anger on a fieldside VAR monitor after Uruguay’s elimination

La Celeste felt they should have been awarded a penalty for Alidu Seidu’s tackle on Darwin Nunez

Not long after the final whistle, a clip emerged on social media showing the Uruguayan team marching off in desperation.

The former Manchester United striker then broke away from the line to vent his anger by throwing the screen to the floor before making his way to the dressing room.

It is unclear if any damage was done to the monitor.

Daniel Siebert viewed the decision on the VAR monitor but awarded a handball against Nunez instead

The Uruguayan players took offense after not receiving a penalty for a collision between Darwin Nunez and Alidu Seidu and Daniel Siebert showed a flurry of bookings after the game.

And it didn’t stop there, as almost the entire 26-man Uruguayan squad chased the referee and his assistants off the field and through the tunnel, accompanied by an unrelenting stream of protest.

Both Cavani and ever-present defender Jose Maria Gimenez were booked for their protests, which saw one of Siebert’s assistant referees assaulted in the fight.

The Uruguayan players chased the match officials through the tunnel in a furious fight

The blame game. Cavani cheats winning a penalty and then he and his teammates blame the referee… Uruguay are sore losers! https://t.co/JwQUr41iQd — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 2, 2022

And the furious reaction to their premature departure sparked criticism on social media, with Chris Sutton saying, “The blame game. Cavani cheats winning a penalty and then he and his teammates blame the referee…Uruguay are sore losers!’

Despite winning the highly anticipated Group H final against old foes Ghana – thanks to two first-half hits from Giorgian de Arrascaeta – La Celeste was eliminated at the expense of South Korea.

Son Heung-min and Co managed a shock 2-1 victory over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to eliminate Uruguay on goals scored, taking a total of four to Uruguay’s two.

Legendary striker Suarez was also seen in tears as his side stumbled out of the tournament in an emotionally charged climax to the match.