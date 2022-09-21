Edinburgh plans tourist tax as council chiefs aim to cash in on visitor spike after Queen’s death

Edinburgh City Council heads could introduce a so-called ‘tourist tax’ following a huge spike in visitor numbers following the Queen’s death, amid reports it could bring in £15million a year.

The city is one of the UK’s most popular destinations, with 4.9 million individual trips by both domestic and international travelers in 2019.

Now Cammy Day, the leader of Edinburgh City Council, a minority Labor authority, hopes to put forward a timeline for a tourist tax in November – saying 85 percent of locals and businesses supported the tax.

He warned that the city will struggle to host large-scale events without investment in the future and that the city’s prominent role in the Queen’s mourning process will only increase the number of visitors.

Edinburgh would be the first city in the UK to introduce the tax, although 40 cities and countries around the world already have similar measures in place.

The SNP and Labor are both in favor of the policy, but the Scottish Conservatives have previously strongly opposed it, saying it would ‘damage’ the local economy.

Wales and Cornwall are also considering a city tax, although some businesses fear it will just drive visitors away.

After the Queen’s death in Balmoral earlier this month, her coffin was initially transported to Edinburgh, where it lay in state in St Giles’ Cathedral. Hundreds of thousands of people crowded the city streets to watch the coffin procession, and also queued for hours to see Her Majesty for the last time.

Tens of thousands of people line the streets of Edinburgh to watch the Queen’s funeral procession pass by

People line up to view the coffin containing the body of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, September 12

Hogmanay sees a huge fireworks display over the city’s iconic skyline every year

Edinburgh’s tourism industry supports around 30,000 local jobs, with overnight visitors spending more than £1.9 billion a year – and popular events such as Hogmanay and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival can see the city’s population practically double overnight .

Labor councilor Mr Day said: ‘The scenes over the last ten days from Edinburgh’s reaction to the Queen’s death have been exceptional.

And I have no doubt that these stunning images of our city, beamed to billions of people around the world, will translate into even greater interest in Edinburgh as an incredible place to visit.

This is, of course, hugely welcome – especially for businesses after the rigors of the pandemic and in light of steep inflation.

“But we have to recognize that spikes in visitor numbers to Edinburgh are not without problems.

As we all know, the city’s population doubles in August during the festivals, and Hogmanay remains one of the most famous celebrations in the world.

“While we are of course well versed in organizing large events, Edinburgh is a small city.

“We need to manage how the popularity of the city affects our people and our streets.

“Our economic strength has brought us great success, but without an additional revenue stream we will struggle to manage and sustain this success going forward.

“That is precisely why we have worked so hard to convince the Scottish Government to give us the necessary powers to introduce a visitor or tourist tax.”

Wales and Cornwall councils are both considering a similar tourist tax, but contrary to Mr Day’s claims of its popularity in Edinburgh, Welsh businesses fear it would do more harm than good.

Christopher Frost, restaurateur and chairman of North Wales Tourism, said now is not the time for a tourist tax.

“The cost of living crisis has led to a massive surge in energy, utility and food prices,” he said.

“For many, prices have in some cases doubled or tripled, driving the cost of doing business extremely high.

With the skills shortage in the industry, the challenges of an unregulated Airbnb market, the rise in labor costs, now is the wrong time to launch a consultation on a bed tax that will further increase the cost of doing business, will gain the confidence of an industry that has not yet overcome the challenges of the pandemic and which will create even more bad publicity for an industry that is already struggling.”

The proposed charge is one of the policies created by the Welsh Government’s cooperation agreement with Plaid Cymru.

Cefin Campbell of Plaid Cymru said it can “make a real difference” in developing and protecting local services and infrastructure.

The city tax in Edinburgh would entail a suggested charge of £2 per night per visitor to the city, although exact details of how this will be charged have not yet been revealed.

Mr Day for Edinburgh said he was pleased that Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon had confirmed that ministers would table a bill to parliament early next year.

In the Edinburgh Evening News, he writes that he is “determined” to introduce the tax as soon as possible – with the hope that it could bring in £15 million a year.

He said: ‘Edinburgh is a gateway for tourism to all of Scotland and contributes significantly to the country’s hospitality industry and economy.

‘Industry statistics say it supports around 30,000 local jobs, with overnight visitors spending more than £1.9bn a year in the city.

“We estimate that a levy in the region of £15 million a year could generate funding that could provide additional resources to sustainably invest in and manage the success of tourism.

“I want to make it clear that this eventual visitor charge would benefit all of Edinburgh, not just the city centre.

“All the research suggests that a small fee wouldn’t stop tourists from visiting the capital.

‘And when we consulted residents and companies, including housing companies, 85 percent had broad support for the introduction of the levy.’