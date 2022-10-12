Edible sensor can detect whether frozen food has thawed and refrozen

Scientists have created an edible sensor that can detect whether your frozen food has been thawed and then refrozen – and is therefore potentially contaminated.

The proof-of-concept sensor, created at the Italian Institute of Technology in Milan, consists of a small beeswax chamber containing table salt and red cabbage.

It gives a color reading when heated above a certain temperature, which can be set from -58°F to 32°F (or 0°C, the freezing point).

The technology can minimize the risk of food poisoning by warning both producers and consumers when products have started to thaw.

A proof-of-concept sensor designed from edible materials produces a visible color change (seen in the right circle) when a piece of frozen pork thaws, from red-purple to blue

The sensor, which is less than an inch long, consists of a chamber made of beeswax containing table salt and red cabbage.

FOOD OPTIMIZATION AND THE ‘DANGER ZONE’ Frozen foods will thaw when the temperature reaches the so-called ‘danger zone’ – 46°F to 145°F (8°C to 63°C). It is called the danger zone because bacteria can multiply rapidly between these temperatures. Because of this, consumers should not refreeze food that has been left outside the refrigerator for more than two hours. If the product has been stored at refrigerator temperatures – between 37°F (3°C) and 40°F (5°C) – cooking and eating the product should be fine. The US Department of Agriculture says: ‘If raw or cooked food thaws in the refrigerator, it is safe to refreeze it without cooking or heating, although there may be a loss in quality due to the moisture lost by thawing.’ Source: UK Food Standards Agency/US Department of Agriculture

“Incorrect freezing of food causes food waste and negatively affects the environment,” say the researchers in their new study, published in ACS sensors.

“We imagine the sensor could be particularly useful for smart packaging, which can provide additional information about the product, such as its storage condition history.”

It is generally considered unsafe to eat food that has been thawed and later refrozen because of the risk of bacterial contamination.

The researchers say that repeated freezing and thawing cycles of meat ‘can significantly increase the number of many pathogenic micro-organisms’.

And according to the USDA, consumers should not refreeze food left outside the refrigerator for more than two hours.

Therefore, it is important to keep food frozen while it is being transported and stored, for safety reasons, as well as to maintain quality and minimize waste.

The device, which is less than an inch long, is essentially a beeswax ‘chamber’ with two holes – one containing red cabbage juice and the other containing the electrolyte (water with table salt). The chamber itself is also inserted with electrodes made of tin, gold and magnesium.

When the meat is frozen, the saline electrolyte is also frozen, but as the temperature rises, the two begin to thaw.

As the electrolyte defrosts, it sends an electric current along inserted metal electrodes to the cabbage juice.

The cabbage juice then changes color from red to blue, as Mario Caironi, study author at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia, explains.

It gives a color reading when heated above a certain temperature, which can be set from -58°F to 32°F (or 0°C, the freezing point)

The yellow beeswax chamber is inserted with electrodes made of gold (Au), tin (Sn) and magnesium (Mg)

ELECTRODES AND ELECTROLYTES An electrode is an electrical conductor used to make contact with a non-metallic part of a circuit. A current moves between the negative electrode (anode) and the positive electrode (cathode). An electrolyte (typically a chemical) separates the anode and cathode and moves the flow of electrical charge between the two.

“Cabbage’s colors are due to some natural dyes, including anthocyanins,” he told MailOnline.

‘These dyes are known to change color upon different stimuli. One of these is the presence of specific ions, such as tinions.’

Researchers ensured that one of the electrodes was made of tin, so that the current produced would carry tin ions with it and release the tin ions into the juice, changing its color.

When the electrolyte is frozen, the ions cannot move, so there is no current to carry the tin ions to the juice to change its color.

However, as the temperature rises and the electrolyte becomes liquid, the tin ions produce a ‘spontaneous flow of current’ to the hole containing the juice.

In experiments, the juice produced an ‘irreversible shift’ from red-purple to blue when current was applied.

Caironi also said the entire device could potentially be eaten with the food to which it is attached, because tin, gold and magnesium are edible and ‘non-toxic if consumed up to certain specified amounts’.

While the size of electrodes in the team’s experiments are too large to be swallowed, they can be scaled down, he said.

The technology can minimize the risk of food poisoning by warning both producers and consumers when products have started to thaw. Pictured, defrosting chicken

According to the researchers, the device can be used as a sensor, to measure the length of exposure to temperatures above the threshold value, and as a detector to give a signal that there was exposure to temperatures above the threshold value.

“Such a device can ensure that frozen foods are handled correctly and are safe for consumption,” they say in their paper.

‘As a sensor it could be used by workers in the supply chain, while as a detector it could be useful to end consumers and ensure that food was properly frozen throughout the supply chain.’

Caironi and colleagues conclude that their sensor paves the way for edible materials to be used in “cheap and safe technology that can be widely exploited in the food and drug supply chains”.