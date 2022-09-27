Edge waves, continental shelf fueled the 2021 Acapulco Bay tsunami

Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America (2022). DOI: 10.1785/0120220098″ width=”800″ height=”374″/> (A) Regional context slip inversion results. The indicted stations for strong movement, GBNSS and tide gauges are shown with inverted triangles. Dotted lines are 10 km depth contours from the plate 2 model (Hayes et al., 2018). White star is the location in the hypocenter of the SSN. Focal mechanisms are for the two events of the 1962 doublet (Ortiz et al., 2000). (B) Close-up of Acapulco Bay showing the location for the ACAP tide gauge and depth reading at 20m intervals. Credit: Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America (2022). DOI: 10.1785/0120220098



Trapped in a bay’s shoreline, a tsunami’s resonant interactions with regular waves can prolong tsunami disturbance. Before the 2021 magnitude 7 Acapulco, Mexico earthquake and tsunami, ridge waves in the bay and the short continental shelf also had a surprisingly significant effect on the duration of the tsunami, according to a new study published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America.

In the study, Diego Melgar of the University of Oregon and colleagues from research institutions in Mexico, Iceland and the United States developed a slip model for the earthquake that they used to model the tsunami and learned more about why it took nearly 17 hours in the bay. .

Ridge waves — the coastal waves generated by a tsunami that travel back and forth parallel to a shoreline — and the energy generated by waves bouncing off the short continental shelf helped continually resuscitate the bay’s resonance, the researchers found. researchers.

“The tsunami lasts as long as it does because the bay sloshes it around like a bathtub, but also what happens on the shelf hits it every few tremors and keeps it going,” explains Melgar.

While previous models suggested that a continental shelf could contribute to tsunami waves in a bay, it was somewhat surprising that such a short shelf — the drop-off to the deep ocean found close to shore — would have a remarkable impact.

“It’s a second-order effect that makes a serious problem slightly worse,” Melgar says. “Every bay needs to think about these issues, and they’re likely to be worse in places where the shelf is longer and there’s a chance for these waves to be held there.”

In the first tens of minutes of the event, the earthquake-induced buoyancy force “washed out” the bay as tsunami waves rushed in. The mix created dangerous rip currents at speeds of up to three kilometers per hour in certain areas.

“Sometimes in Mexico we give the ‘all-clear’ signal after a tsunami that applies to big waves, but we also have to think about currents, because they can be long,” Melgar said.

Prolonged tsunamis and rip currents can damage the bay’s infrastructure — a major concern for a metropolitan area like Acapulco, where many of the more than 800,000 residents are economically dependent on the bay.

Melgar and colleagues used strong motion, GNSS, satellite and tide gauge data to model the earthquake, which occurred at the southeastern end of the Guerrero rift. The rift marks a region along Mexico’s Pacific coast where the Cocos tectonic plate subducts beneath the North American plate, but has had surprisingly few major earthquakes in the past 100 years.

The Acapulco earthquake was relatively compact, leaving much of the region’s megathrust fault unbroken, the researchers noted.

A single tide gauge in Acapulco Bay also yielded an intriguing finding: Based on the calibration records, the 2021 earthquake and a magnitude 7 earthquake that struck the bay in 1962 are “remarkably similar,” Melgar and colleagues.

A recent study published in Seismological Survey Letters on the 2021 earthquake also noted that the events in 2021 and 1962 looked nearly identical on seismic recordings taken at a station in Germany.

“We can’t say for sure because it’s just one shot, but this really looks like a repeating earthquake every 50 years or so,” Melgar said.

“It appears that the seismic activity in this part of the world is in eruptions,” he added, noting that there have been several recent earthquakes on the Richter scale along the Pacific coast between Acapulco and Oaxaca in the south. .

Rather than studying one earthquake at a time, Melgar said, it’s time to look for “systematic behavior between these events, because that would color how we calculate seismic hazard.”

Melgar has credited national agencies that manage seismic and tidal networks, such as the Servicio Mareográfico Nacional and the Instituto de Ingeniería of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, for keeping these networks running for decades and providing the data needed to predict these earthquakes and analyze tsunamis in detail .

Continental shelf shape leads to prolonged tsunami fringe waves during Mexican earthquake

