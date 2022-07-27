Eden Hazard scores for the first time since January as Real Madrid were held to pre-season draw

A stunning goal from Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard who found the net for the first time since January proved not enough to see Real Madrid beat Club America.

The Mexican side held Real to a 2-2 draw at Oracle Park in San Francisco after a late penalty was converted by former Madrid player Alvaro Fidalgo.

Club America opened the scoring in the fifth minute thanks to Henry Martin as he headed home from 10 yards after Miguel Layun’s foul shot came in his way.

It was short lived, as just 17 minutes later, Frenchman Benzema equalized to make it 1-1.

Benzema played a one-two punch with Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio before curling a low show from outside the box into the bottom corner.

The 34-year-old striker almost added his score with a long shot, but couldn’t quite clear the goal, although they did eventually get a second just 10 minutes into the second half from the penalty spot.

Lucas Vazquez took a poor first touch, but still managed to lure a foul out of Salvador Reyes, who put on a brash challenge to take the Spaniard down.

Former Chelsea star Hazard stepped up and scored with a precise drive, even as goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez ducked in the right direction.

The LaLiga giants continued to dominate the friendly with Rodrygo coming extremely close to a third-place finish for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Despite the dominance, Club America found a late equalizer with 12 minutes to play.

Former Real midfielder Fidalgo ran on right-back Vinicius Tobias and the teenage Brazilian lazily dangled a leg over his pad to concede a clear penalty.

Fidalgo stepped up to take the penalty but saw his first attempt saved by Andriy Lunin, but the Ukrainian shot stop was far from his line and so the penalty was ordered to be retaken.

Lunin also got his hand on Fidalgo’s second try, but couldn’t prevent it from sneaking past him to make it 2-2.

Real Madrid now face Serie A giants Juventus in their next friendly for the season in Los Angeles as part of their US tour.