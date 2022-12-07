Eden Hazard reveals he’d love to be Joe Biden before sharing the moment he’d change in his career

Eden Hazard has revealed he would love to be US President Joe Biden for a second after the Belgian star announced his retirement from international football. No really.

In a video posted to the Red Devils’ social media accounts, Eden spoke to his brother Thorgan about his fanciful desire to temporarily be the leader of the free world.

When asked by his younger sibling if he could trade places with anyone on Earth, he quickly replied with an utterly baffling answer.

“With Joe Biden,” Hazard said in a flash. “For five minutes, you know.

Being President of the United States. Wow. Eden Hazard, President of the United States, right?’

Some may think the hypothetical appointment would be a welcome one – at least by Real Madrid and Belgian fans.

“The White House, stretched out in the office with a cigar,” Hazard said, his feet on a coffee table, as if smoking smoke in the famous residence of the most powerful man in the Western world.

He certainly has more time for extracurricular activities, having retired from international duty following the end of Belgium’s World Cup campaign.

In addition to changing his profession, Hazard also wishes he could change a moment from the field where his name has become famous.

While Belgium crashed in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, they were much closer in 2018, falling to France 1-0 in the semi-finals.

Samuel Umtiti scored the winner from a corner in the 51st minute as France won the World Cup.

But not if Hazard had his time again.

“In the semi-final of the World Cup against France,” Hazard began. ‘Umtiti hits the bar, counterattacks, Romelu makes it 1-0 and we go to the final.

“Wouldn’t that have been nice?” Eden asked his brother. “Yeah, that would have been nice,” Thorgan replied.

The former Premier League star also revealed that his boyhood team was not just Real Madrid, but Arsenal – rivals to Chelsea, for whom he played trophy-packed eight seasons.

“I played for Chelsea for seven years, I won’t say it too loudly,” Hazard joked

“But with Thierry Henry, who now happens to be assistant coach of the Red Devils, I was a big fan of Arsenal.

The 31-year-old has opted for a new qualifying cycle in the run-up to the 2024 European Championship and then the 2026 World Cup.

Days after Belgium’s group stage elimination in Qatar, Hazard has returned to international duty after 14 years as he fully focuses on reviving his career at Real Madrid.

Today I turn a page. Thank you for your love,” Hazard wrote on Instagram.

Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all the joyful moments we’ve shared since 2008.

“Today I have decided to put an end to my international career. The next generation is ready. I’m going to miss you so much.’

Belgian newspaper This is reported by The Latest News that Hazard discussed the intention to withdraw from the national team with his teammates in the immediate aftermath of their final group stage match against Croatia.

Six days later, Hazard hasn’t changed his mind, but makes the announcement to his 27.2 million Instagram followers.

Hazard’s role has become increasingly less important for the Belgium side, with his involvement in their last World Cup match in Qatar as an 87th-minute substitute.

He made his Belgian debut as a 17-year-old phenom, coming into action against Luxembourg on November 19, 2008.

The ex-Chelsea striker, who ended his career in Belgium after Qatar, has won 126 caps, scored 33 goals and added 36 assists.

Hazard wore the captain’s armband for his country 56 times.