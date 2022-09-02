EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Will Harry and Meghan boost the Invictus Games coffers?

Let’s hope Meghan gives Prince Harry’s charity a boost when she flies with him to Dusseldorf next week for a launch event for the Invictus Games in Germany.

For newly released numbers, it appears that the Invictus Games Foundation’s revenue has fallen last year.

According to accounts filed with Companies House, income fell by almost a third, from £1.77 million in 2020 to £1.24 million in 2021.

And that fall came despite the charity receiving 40 percent of the compensation from Netflix for Heart Of Invictus, the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming documentary about the Invictus Games, which he set up in 2014 to help wounded, wounded and sick soldiers. help out.

“It’s a very good cause and the revenue is still impressive, but Invictus could have done better,” said a charity expert.

The income of the Duke and Duchess of the Royal Foundation of Cambridge soared last year.

Recently released figures reported that the foundation, which Harry and Meghan left in 2019, increased its revenue by 73 percent in 2020 to a record £20.4 million last year.

An Invictus Games spokesperson declined to say how much it received from Netflix, but the fee is part of the £450,000 it lists in its accounts as “sponsorship and program rights.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have signed a deal worth a staggering £75 million with the American streaming giant in 2020.

The Invictus spokesperson says last year’s income is lower than 2020, as the charity benefited from a transfer of £561,000 that year after Harry and Meghan left the Royal Foundation.

“The difference in income figures is due to the transfer in 2020 of the Endeavor Fund, including limited resources and any grants associated with the Endeavor Fund, from the Royal Foundation to the Invictus Games Foundation in 2020,” the spokesperson said.

“So while actual revenues have been flat over the years from a fundraising perspective, that carryover drove a spike in the 2020 numbers.

“The income from fundraising for the charity, which includes a portion of the Netflix fee, has been consistent over the years.”

Wifelet of Bath’s new abode is far from Longleat

She once controlled the eccentric 7th Marquess of Bath’s numerous other mistresses, or ‘wifelets’ as they came to be known, over the bland Sunday lunches at the beautiful Longleat House in Wiltshire.

But now Trudi Juggernauth-Sharma’s environment is more basic.

Trudie Juggernauth-Sharma (right), 62, has lived for 22 years in a dilapidated cottage next to the Longleat estate where Lord Bath (left), who died of Covid in 2020 at the age of 87, had asked her to stay so he could see her see when his wife was not at home

I’m told the former model has been spotted at Barmy Badger’s backpacker hostel in London’s Earl’s Court, home to itinerant and international travelers who pay £50 a night (shared dorms are also available).

“I’m often in Earl’s Court, but not in any particular location,” she tells me. “I sometimes stay with friends too.”

Trudie, 62, has lived for 22 years in a dilapidated cottage next to the Longleat estate where Lord Bath, who died of Covid in 2020 at the age of 87, had asked her to stay so he could see her when his wife was not home.

Last year, however, she and the 73 other wives he collected during his lifetime discovered that nothing had been left in his will.

Comic Rob Brydon was delighted to be invited to a pool party by Sir Kenneth Branagh, but less excited to find that Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth – Thor in the Marvel movies – was also present in his Speedos. “Ken said, ‘Come join us for lunch and bring your family and your swimming trunks,’ says Brydon. ‘It was a big mistake, because not long after lunch I was standing in the shallow end, alarmingly close to the great Chris Hemsworth. My kids were in the pool, his kids were in the pool, and I’ll never forget the confusion on my kids’ faces when they looked at me, and then they looked at Chris and thought, “What’s wrong with our dad? ?” ‘

I still dare to give birth at 50, says Gwynnie

Gwyneth Paltrow has stated that she will continue to show off her legs after she turns 50 this month.

“I don’t think there are any rules if you stop wearing certain types of clothes at a certain age,” she says.

Gwyneth Paltrow (pictured) suggests she doesn’t want to go under the knife like so many big names in Tinseltown

“I recently wore the shortest skirt I’d worn in ten years: it was this old Chanel dress I found in the basement, and it worked. People should wear what they feel good in.’

The Hollywood star, who is pictured in a different outfit, suggests she doesn’t want to go under the knife like so many big names in Tinseltown.

“I love seeing women who haven’t touched their faces at all, embrace every inch of their aging,” says the actress, who is married to TV producer Brad Falchuk.

Mark Phillips inseparable from ‘new girlfriend’

Zara Tindall may need to get used to her dad dating a woman her age… again.

Yesterday, the Queen’s 41-year-old granddaughter was cheered on as she competes in the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials by her father, Captain Mark Phillips, who turns 74 this month, and Florence Standaert, a Belgian rider believed to be in her 40s. is. .

Captain Mark Phillips (right) cheered on his daughter Zara Tindall during the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials with Belgian rider Florence Standaert (left)

“She’s his new girlfriend,” a source told the Lincolnshire event. The pair were inseparable during the trials on Thursday and Friday.

Florence’s long-term friend, Thomas Ryckewaert, led the Waregem horse trials in Belgium until his death in 2019. A year later, Phillips designed a cross-country trail in Waregem, run by Florence.

He divorced Princess Anne, 72, in 1992 after 19 years of marriage.

The Olympic gold medal winner married American dressage rider Sandy Pflueger, 67, in 1997, but in 2012 it was confirmed that they had split.

Phillips, who has a known fortune of up to £20 million, had already become involved with another woman, Lauren Hough, 45, an American show jumper.

Friends speculated in 2015 that he and Hough would soon get engaged, but the announcement never came. Has she now been replaced by a younger woman?

Daley travels light while Ellie’s backless dress turns heads

What the hell fits in such a small handbag?

Olympic champion Tom Daley arrived at the inaugural Soho House Awards with a £195 Aspinal ‘Nano’ bag on just one finger.

The 28-year-old diver, who presented two awards at 180 House in London, was not accompanied by his husband, American Oscar-winning filmmaker Dustin Lance Black, 20 years his senior.

Olympic champion Tom Daley arrived at the inaugural Soho House Awards with a £195 Aspinal ‘Nano’ bag on just one finger

Meanwhile, Ellie Bamber, who starred opposite Dominic West in the BBC’s acclaimed adaptation of Les Miserables, made fellow partygoers think she had appeared topless.

As the 25-year-old actress stood in front of the cameras on the red carpet, it became clear that she was in fact wearing a backless dress designed by JW Anderson.

Bamber, who won the award for Actress of the Year, shed light on her trophy, which took the form of a Soho House Picante cocktail.

Ellie Bamber, who starred opposite Dominic West in the BBC’s critically acclaimed adaptation of Les Miserables, tricked fellow partygoers into thinking she’d appeared topless

The 25-year-old actress wore a dress designed by JW Anderson

“I don’t know how many Picantes I’ve had at Soho House,” she tells me.

“I have a feeling this award will be a constant reminder in my home. To more Picantes.’

(Very) modern manners

He may be the heir to the Fitzwilliam fortune of £176million, but Tom Naylor-Leyland is eager to clarify who wears the pants in their household.

Tom Naylor-Leyland (right), whose wife Alice (left) makes themed dining sets for chic events, is seen wearing a top with the words ‘Mr Alice’

The 40-year-old, whose wife Alice, 36, makes themed dining sets for chic events, wears a top with the words “Mr Alice.”

His wife jokes, “T-shirt chosen by Tom.”

Alice has three children with Tom, whom she first met when she was 17.

Revealing the secret of their long-term relationship, she says, “I’m now a working mom seven days a week, and he accepts and supports that. He may have been a man who said, “I just want you to make granola with the kids.” Yet he doesn’t want that.’