EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: We are family! Zara Tindall welcomes extended clan as she relaxes at horse trials

Zara Tindall’s father, Captain Mark Phillips, 73, has a young new girlfriend, as I revealed on Saturday, but his different children are all trying to get along.

The Queen’s 41-year-old granddaughter spent time with her half-sister, Stephanie, at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire last weekend.

They were joined by William Hosier, whom Stephanie married in July.

Stephanie is the daughter of Captain Phillips from his second marriage to American dressage rider Sandy Pflueger.

He now sees Florence Standaert, a Belgian rider believed to be in her forties. Zara’s mother, Princess Anne, 72, greeted Stephanie with a kiss.

Zara's mother, Princess Anne (left), 72, greeted Stephanie (right) with a kiss

Racism means I still can’t hail a taxi, says Vogue boss

He’s one of the biggest names in fashion, but British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has claimed he can’t hail a taxi because taxi drivers don’t stop for him because of his skin color.

Enninful, whose famous friends are Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, says he still has to ask his assistant, who isn’t black, to mark one for him.

“My assistant still has to hail a taxi, despite the position I’m in,” says Enninful, 50, who was born in Ghana.

A security guard at Enninful’s Mayfair offices was fired in 2020 after denying him entry to Vogue House.

To make matters worse, the guard told him to use the commercial entrance at the back of the building. ‘I am a black man in the world; it wasn’t the first time it happened and it won’t be the last,” Enninful says now.

Edward Enninful (left), whose famous friends are Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, says he should still ask his assistant, who is not black, to mark one for him. Pictured: Enniful with star Salma Hayek

“When those incidents happened, I realized: don’t forget who you are, don’t forget where you come from and don’t think you’re so great that these things don’t touch you.” Enninful spoke at the BFI Southbank in London to promote his memoir, A Visible Man, followed by a party at Claridge’s.

There was speculation that the Duchess of Sussex would be in attendance, but she stood out for her absence. Meghan edited the September 2019 issue of Vogue’s bumper.

The arrival of Enninful sparked a mass exodus of staff, including deputy editor Emily Sheffield, the daughter of a baron and sister-in-law of David Cameron, who lost the top job.

After former stylist Alexandra succeeded Shulman in 2017, he reportedly said his priority was to “get rid of the chic girls.”

He now says of Shulman: ‘She represented a different time. In 25 years there were only 12 color models on the front cover. I just thought, “Let me bring in a new world, let’s make a magazine that’s inclusive and that everyone can see themselves in.” ‘

A pointless co-presenter, he was known for being able to gather facts and figures in the blink of an eye, but bestselling author Richard Osman felt sluggish when he appeared alongside comedian and team captain Lee Mack on the BBC panel show Would I Lie to you?. “Lee is so fast,” Osman tells me on the first night of Horse-Play at Riverside Studios in West London. “He’s the only one for whom producers don’t have to change the time between a comment and a response.”

A class act from proud daddy John

He has appeared in films such as The Eagle Has Landed and The Elephant Man and on TV Game Of Thrones, but John Standing played his most satisfying role over the weekend: Father of the Bride.

The old Etonian baron, 88, walked down the aisle with daughter Tilly in Andalusia, Spain.

Actress Tilly, 31, exchanged vows with Sotheby’s auto expert Felix Archer, much to the delight of her mother, Sarah Standing (pictured with Tilly and John).

Journalist Sarah, 63 – the daughter of actress Nanette Newman and director Bryan Forbes – has written about her brave battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Scarface star Al Pacino is making a killing – charging British fans up to £365 a pop to attend a gala dinner. And they won’t even meet the Hollywood legend. Pacino, 82, who has a known fortune of £100 million, will talk about his glittering career on stage in Dublin, London, Birmingham and Glasgow next year. Fans who buy the most expensive packs, at £365, will be told they have ‘a chance to ask a question in the audience Q&A’. An offer The Godfather fans can’t refuse?

Prancing Frankie kicks her heels up

Aristocratic model Frankie Herbert trained as a “holistic healer,” but she’s determined to keep sharing racy photos of herself.

Aristocratic model Frankie Herbert (pictured) trained as a 'holistic healer', but she's determined to keep sharing racy photos of herself

The niece of the 26-year-old Earl of Carnarvon, who once walked the catwalk in front of the Queen with her things – the only time Her Majesty has ever attended a fashion show – explains: ‘I felt the need to be ‘professional’ and to look a certain way. to have credibility.

‘But I came to the conclusion, f*** it! Sometimes in life you have to put on an insanely sexy outfit and hop around.’