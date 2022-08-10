EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: The Crown sends out plea for a lookalike to play Prince William

Netflix hit The Crown has won critical acclaim and huge ratings for portraying royal crises, but now the show’s producers are facing one of their own.

Because I can tell they’re still desperately looking for a teenage actor to play Prince William in the highly anticipated final series, even though shooting starts in just a few weeks.

Casting director Robert Sterne has made a final call to show business websites and is calling on suitable candidates to apply.

“The Crown is looking for an exceptional young actor to play Prince William in the next series,” the ad reads. “This is an important part in this award-winning drama and we look for a strong physical resemblance. The recordings will start at the beginning of September.’

In an effort to broaden the field of potential candidates, the ad emphasizes, “No previous professional acting experience is required. We have a lot of experience in providing great support to the young actors and their families through what they find to be a uniquely rewarding, creative process.”

Netflix has also confirmed that season five will feature the disgraced Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with the princess, with a source close to the show saying it will show “what we now know about how the interview was obtained and how Diana became treated’

I really hope that young stars in the making have not been put off by the controversy surrounding The Crown. Netflix has been accused of trolling the royal family after a “sinister” post on its official social media account sparked a wave of online hatred for Prince Charles and Camilla.

Diana’s friend Jemima Goldsmith cut ties with the show last year, claiming the producers hadn’t treated the storyline “as respectfully and compassionately as I’d hoped.”

Netflix insists it has no issues. “The casting team is very experienced,” said a spokesperson. “The actors may not be needed on set for months and casting generally takes longer for younger actors.”

This is unlikely to improve her relationship with her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. The daughter of American billionaire Nicola Peltz has said she chose a Valentino wedding dress because fashion designer Victoria couldn’t make one herself. “I really wanted it, and a few months later she realized her studio couldn’t do it, so I had to choose another dress,” Brooklyn Beckham’s wife tells Variety. ‘She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it is [the rumours] started.’ The lady protests too much, I think.

The restaurant outside where Prince Harry was infamously photographed dancing outside in Battersea has closed

Harry’s old haunt serving last pizza

Undoubtedly, Bunga Bunga missed the patronage of Prince Harry, who was a regular, closed its doors.

I hear that the Italian-themed pizza restaurant in Battersea, south London, where the Duke of Sussex once danced in the street (right), closed for the last time last month.

“The lease of the property expired during the pandemic and the landlord would not offer a sufficient extension of the lease,” explains Old Etonian owner Charlie Gilkes, a friend of the royal family.

Bunga Bunga is named after the debauched parties in Italy that were reportedly attended by the country’s ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Gilkes says another branch in London’s Covent Garden will remain open.

Nervous that tomorrow’s Sovereign Parade in Sandhurst could cause officer cadets to literally pass out — like two, I’m told, during rehearsals during the heat wave — the top of the military has ordered the parade to start 90 minutes early. The reshuffle means a brutally quick start for friends and family. Attendees must be at the Yorktown Gate to the Academy by 7.30am at the latest,” the invitation warns. Defense does not want to respond to the alleged incident during rehearsals.

Welsh puts a ring on Taggart star’s finger

Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh got married for the third time yesterday after she tied the knot with Taggart actress Emma Currie

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh may have finally found a happy ending.

The twice-divorced novelist and playwright, 63, married Taggart actress Emma Currie yesterday. ‘Knotted’, confirms the son of the Scottish dock worker. “All good in the world.”

Currie added: “Today I married the love of my life.”

The Edinburgh-born Welsh says the couple enjoyed an ‘old-fashioned courtship’ after meeting for coffee away during lockdown.

Welsh split from second wife, Beth Quinn, in 2017 after nearly 15 years together.

The youngest daughter of Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, Phoebe, resides in West London

It may seem like most of London’s beau monde has gone to Ibiza or Mykonos for the summer, but the capital has welcomed a glamorous young heiress.

Microsoft Billionaire Bill Gates’ youngest daughter, Phoebe, staying in West London with her mother, Melinda French Gates, en her boyfriend.

Stanford University student Phoebe, 19, has been seen at luxury sights including Sketch restaurant in Mayfair and Peggy Porschen Cake bakery in Belgravia.

Here she is pictured posing in the sun outside florist Bayley & Sage while wearing a £575 two piece from Annie’s Ibiza, in Soho.

Phoebe’s sister, Jennifer, 26, married equestrian star Nayel Nassar last October in said to have a wedding cost £1.6 million.