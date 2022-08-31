EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Sir Nick Clegg’s wife has taken FOURTEEN trips this summer

<!–

Could you afford a vacation this summer?

Well, Sir Nick Clegg’s wife boasts that she’s enjoyed not one, not two, but more than a dozen trips – and she’s not done yet.

Miriam Gonzalez Durantez quivers: ‘Journey number 14 of the summer and a few more to go. Way too many airports!’

The wife of the former deputy prime minister, 54, has used Instagram, the website of Meta (formerly called Facebook), to share snaps from her numerous travels.

The tech giant employs her husband on a salary of nearly £15 million a year. She does not clarify how many of the 14 trips were leisure or business trips. The lawyer’s photos feature exciting activities such as white-water rafting and hot air ballooning, as well as more relaxed pursuits such as hiking.

She even wrote with one wink: “There is nothing more relaxing than a holiday with my family.” Last month she posted a photo of a set dining table in an idyllic location with the caption: ‘Missing the holiday.’

But Lady Clegg’s huge carbon footprint would be hard to reconcile with the environmental policies of the Liberal Democrats, led by Sir Nick.

When he was in the coalition government with David Cameron, he roared “going green means going for growth” and taunted the Tories for supposedly giving up their environmental ambitions.

The Cleggs live in a £7 million mansion in California.

The trips include flights back to Europe – to Lady Clegg’s native Spain and to London, where they still own a home.

Lady Clegg could not be reached for comment last night. Maybe she was on another flight?

TV Comedienne Pam Ayres, calm in the middle of the Indian Ocean, set her pen to writing a musical. Poet Pam wrote a version of Peter Pan, which will have its world premiere next month in Stroud, in her native Gloucestershire. “Writing the lyrics for Peter Pan saved my mind,” she tells me. My husband and I planned the trip of a lifetime to Sydney on the Queen Mary 2. Our merry plan was thwarted when Covid hit worldwide and our ship was unable to dock in many of the places on the original route. At one point we sailed aimlessly around the Indian Ocean for fifteen days.’ The production has something of a nautical theme: Zeb Soanes, who used to read the shipping forecast on Radio 4, is the narrator.

Blunt gets carried away by safety

sInger James Blunt enjoyed crowd surfing during his set at CarFest, the music and car festival in Hampshire.

But he took the precaution of wearing a gas mask to avoid contracting Covid.

“Safety first,” jokes 48-year-old Blunt, a former captain in The Life Guards.

Georgia May’s potty for her skater toyboy!

Model Georgia May Jagger is determined that her relationship with toyboy Cambryan Sedlick will not show any cracks.

The daughter of Rolling Stones star Sir Mick Jagger and the 22-year-old Texas skateboarder (right) bonded during porcelain making lessons.

“Surprise a pottery date,” says Georgia, 30, who has been dating Sedlick since divorcing New York restaurateur Louis Levy last year. “My first try, will definitely do it again.”