EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Secret wedding for Jonathan Aitken’s love child Petra Khashoggi and Daniel Barker

She’s the willow-like beauty who grew up in the superyacht world of flamboyant billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, who she thought was her father.

But at the age of 18, Petra Khashoggi discovered she was the daughter of Jonathan Aitken, the ex-Cabinet minister who fell from grace and yet found redemption as a prison chaplain.

Now I can reveal that she is married to a man who has not met her father.

Married: Petra Khashoggi to Danny Baker Jr – son of New York’s most acclaimed plastic surgeon Daniel Baker – whom she married last Thursday in the Hamptons.

Her husband is husband-over-Manhattan Danny Baker Jr, 44 — son of New York’s most acclaimed plastic surgeon, Daniel Baker.

Petra met Danny as a teenager at a friend’s house in New York

They were secretly married in the Hamptons last Thursday. Not only was Aitken absent, but Petra’s mother, Soraya Khashoggi, and her half-siblings Victoria, Alexandra and William were also not invited.

“It was just the couple, with Danny’s sister Lily as a witness,” a friend tells me.

After the wedding, they went to Shelter Island and stayed at the Sunset Beach Hotel, owned by André Balazs. But the couple is already back in New York.

‘It was a heavenly ‘minimoon,’ says Petra, 42, before adding: ‘We met as teenagers at a friend’s house in New York. A magical connection, even then. But we both had different relationships. We ran into each other, here and there, but the timing wasn’t right.’ At the end of the lockdown, film producer Baker proposed a dinner. “We were old friends reconnecting,” Petra says. But within months, they were engaged and were thinking of a “full-scale” wedding. But that had challenges, not least because Petra, formerly known as Petrina, has 17 siblings. “They’re everywhere, so we picked a date and arranged a quiet ceremony,” she says.

Aitken (left, with Petra) fully agrees. “I’m overjoyed,” he tells me. “I have yet to meet Danny, but I spoke to him on the phone. I think they will have a great marriage.”

And there will be a good party, Petra assures her scattered siblings, in due course.

Pedaling India puts her feet up

Princess Diana’s bridesmaid India Hicks deserves to put her feet up as she trains for a grueling charity bike ride.

India, 54, who lives in the Bahamas with her husband David Flint Wood and five children, showed off her long, slender legs in this photo she shared with friends.

“Legs up after a long drive,” says the granddaughter of Burma’s first Earl Mountbatten.

“I will gently pedal to 49 miles on September 26 and not beat myself to reach 100.”

C4 Books ‘Dirty’ Frankie Boyle To Make Royal Movie

Guess who Channel 4 has lined up to make a documentary about the royal family?

The answer is Frankie Boyle, the comedian whose insulting “joke” about the Queen was once described as “outrageously mean” by one Conservative MP.

The public network says in the program Frankie Boyle: Monarchy, he ‘turns his wry eye on the state of the British monarchy and its future’.

It adds: ‘He wonders, ‘Will the monarchy soon be put out of its misery as it slips gently under the soft cushion of our collective apathy? Does the royal family have a place in the modern world?’

The BBC was once forced to remove a line from Comic Relief coverage in 2013 after the Scot, commenting on the Queen’s hospitalization, said: ‘I wish she were dead.’

Bring on the privatization of Channel 4, I’d say!

Lord’s game is stumped but not out

Producers of a theatrical event at Lord’s Cricket Ground have been given a googly.

The show, Stumped, about playwrights Samuel Beckett and Harold Pinter discussing cricket, will take place next month and Stephen Tompkinson will play Beckett.

However, the DCI Banks actor must be present at the Newcastle Crown Court just three days early to face an assault charge.

He pleaded not guilty at a hearing in Newcastle court earlier this month.

A show spokesperson insists: “Production will continue on September 10 as planned.”

Shiny posse girls mourn Earl of Home

The friends of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Iona and Lady Mary Douglas-Home, mourn their father, the Earl of Home, who has passed away at the age of 78.

David was the son of former Tory Prime Minister Sir Alec Douglas-Home.

He was chairman of the Queen’s bank, Coutts & Co, until 2013.

Lady Mary (far left) and Lady Iona (almost left) were members of the ‘glossy posse’ around Prince William and Catherine and were guests at their wedding.

TV chef Gino D’Acampo was left with an egg on his face after meeting a fan. ‘I was filming a show in Scotland with Gordon’ [Ramsay] and Fred [Sirieix]’ says the presenter, 46. ‘This woman came up to me and asked for a photo. I asked her when her baby would be coming and she said, ‘I’m not pregnant. I’ve just had a few really bad years and gained a lot of weight.’ She walked away – and Gordon and Fred started laughing at me. I wanted to die.’