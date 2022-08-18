EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Rosamund Pike film means big payday for rival Oxford college

Hollywood star Pike (pictured in February) is ready to give her rival college an amazing reward

Hollywood star Rosamund Pike has returned to Oxford. But the Wadham graduate has chosen to give rival college Christ Church a great reward by shooting her new film there.

The college, one of the city’s most venerable, would like to make money after its three-year battle to oust controversial Dean Martyn Percy.

Percy was the senior cleric and head of the university who finally resigned his position this year after reaching a settlement with a substantial fee.

I can now reveal that Rosamund (right) and Brad Pitt came in for a night of filming.

My mole says the couple, executive producers of the new Netflix series The Three-Body Problem, based on Liu Cixin’s novel of the same name, made the trip to Oxford for just one night of secret shooting.

The shoot is said to have recovered a significant portion of the millions the college spent in its dispute with the former dean.

Controversial ex-dean Martyn Percy recently left Christ Church after a three-year battle

Christ Church, Oxford, gatehouse built in the 1680s, had been in financial trouble for years

“They came under the cover of darkness, it was all very exciting,” says my mole. “Rosamund and Brad were clearly impressed by the incredible architecture and knew this was a location they wanted in the film.

Brad Pitt (pictured last month promoting ‘Bullet Train’) quit within weeks of graduating from the University of Missouri

“It was so secret that we didn’t even know the title of what was being filmed,” adds my husband in the subfusc. “They did all the shooting in one night.” As to how much Christ Church was being rewarded for this nighttime invasion, I was told the fees were substantial.

Christ Church College was unable to provide me with additional information yesterday, understandably, as the A-level results meant it was their busiest day of the year.

The picturesque college has 13 British Prime Ministers among its alumni – and Albert Einstein – and was used for the filming of Harry Potter.

Pike earned a 2:1 in English Literature from Wadham – after a year away from Oxford to gain stage experience in David Hare’s Skylight and in several Shakespeare productions.

By contrast, Pitt, now 58, was within weeks of graduating from the University of Missouri when the temptation of Tinseltown proved too strong.

Joanie’s Silver Streak

“Who has more fun, blondes or brunettes?” is the question Dame Joan Collins asks as she returns to an old look – albeit temporarily.

The 89-year-old Dynasty star played brunette Evie Gallant on the TV show American Horror Story, who meets her creator after she was murdered by her grandson. But that wasn’t the end of Joanie’s involvement in the series, which was co-created by Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband, as she returned in a new role as the white-haired witch Bubbles McGee, hence the new do.

Dynasty star Joan (in striking silver, left and her recognizable brunette, right) takes on a new role

Demi’s girl bares everything

Rumer, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, impressed on her 34th birthday

Something in the water? Rumer, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, made an impression by appearing in her birthday suit to celebrate her 34th birthday.

It seems Willis and Moore’s descendants have little imagination as Rumer’s sister Scout, a few weeks ago, also shared a photo of herself naked in a swimming pool to mark her 31st birthday.

Their mother made history in 1996 by making £10 million for the lead role as a stripper in the film Striptease. Rumer says the apples don’t fall far from the tree.

Beautiful words from Pattie’s ‘friend’ Ronnie

Ronnie Wood’s Foreword to ‘Friend’ Pattie Boyd’s New Memoir Doesn’t Mention Their Affair

Model Pattie Boyd, who is about to publish her latest memoir, is proud to announce that Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones is writing the foreword to her tome My Life In Pictures.

“I am delighted that my dear friend Ronnie Wood has written the foreword to my new book. It’s a really nice wording and I’m humbled. Thank you, Ronnie,” says Pattie, 78.

What George Harrison and Eric Clapton’s ex-wife doesn’t mention, however, is that she and Ronnie are ex-lovers, having had a passionate affair in 1973 when Pattie was still (albeit unhappily) married to the unfaithful Harrison and Ronnie. wife Krissy.

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill says they are no longer making them as actor Peter O’Toole: ‘What I learned more from him than anything else was not from everything he told me, but just from watching him . Young actors these days usually mumble their lines and the more illegible they are, the more realistic it should be. Peter didn’t waste a word.’

Newsnight’s presenters may get the credit, but it was the BBC2 show’s driver, Dave Murden, who was the real unsung hero.

“He would drive politicians home,” recalls broadcaster Michael Crick. “They didn’t think he was listening as they went on the journey with… [the] phone going through their misery. Gold dust the next day.’