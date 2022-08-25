EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Robert Tchenguiz faces £7m spread-bet debt claim after rail share slump 

He enjoys life’s extravagant trophies, be it his Ferrari F40 or the £20 million London mansion close to the Royal Albert Hall where he lived until recently with both his wife and mistress.

But should the flamboyant tycoon Robert Tchenguiz, once routinely described as a billionaire, be cashing in anytime soon?

I’m asking because, barely a month after he was ordered to pay £1.3 million by a Supreme Court ruling that made him feel ‘financially raped’, he has been hit by a new legal process.

The claim of more than £7 million comes from spread-betting giant IG Index, who describes Tchenguiz – once named Property Entrepreneur of The Year – as ‘a very sophisticated and experienced investor’.

In its action, IG records how Iranian-born Tchenguiz has bet huge sums on the share price of FirstGroup, owner of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway and the TransPennine Express.

To do this, he allegedly used accounts with several spread betting companies, including IG Index, with whom he opened an account in 2019.

Initially, FirstGroup’s shares traded at a maximum of £1.30. But then the coronavirus hit – and the stock price collapsed, dropping to a low of 32p.

IG Index closed Tchenguiz’s account – at the time, he claims, he owed £6.5 million. This amount remains unpaid, according to IG Index, which is also demanding £592,000 in interest. Tchenguiz, 61, denies any debt and defends the claim.

The parties disagree on the terms applicable to the account, with Tchenguiz arguing that he was a “retail customer” under FCA rules, meaning he is under no obligation to repay the shortfall.

He is also appealing last month’s verdict in which he was ordered to pay £1.3million to another company, CMC. A Tchenguiz spokesperson declined to comment.

Tennis ace Kvitova’s Wimbledon proposal

Twice Wimbledon champion in singles, now Petra Kvitova is a winner in love.

Her boyfriend and coach Jiri Vanek, 44, went to her knees this week at Wimbledon, where Petra triumphed in 2011 and 2014.

“Happy news,” says the Czech star, 32. “I said ‘yes’ in my special place.”

In this court photo, Petra shows off her sparkler on the same hand that was injured by a robber with a knife in her flat in the Czech Republic in 2016.

She regained the use of her left hand the following year.

5ft 7in Kate has a fear of heights

Kate Beckinsale is 5ft7in and four inches taller than the average British woman, but she is determined to reach new heights nonetheless.

The daughter of Pap star Richard Beckinsale wore sky-high 6-inch heels to a birthday party in West Hollywood. Beckinsale, 49, paired her daring shoes with a form-fitting latex dress.

The Pearl Harbor star has said her quirky style stems from her childhood in Chiswick, west London.

‘I was a clumsy child. I wouldn’t want to leave the house unless I was wearing tartan tights, a striped skirt and a spotted T-shirt. I was a nightmare,’ she said.

Wheelchair stunt causes anger in Petra

Her father has just been released on bail after denying £400m in fraud. But 33-year-old Petra Ecclestone, the daughter of former F1 boss Bernie, turned out to be in a playful mood when she visited Chessington World of Adventures in Surrey this week.

“Will do anything to get a ride soon,” her husband, Sam Palmer, joked, posting this photo of her in a wheelchair.

The couple, who spend most of their time in Los Angeles, may find friends urging them to return to California soon. “Not cool,” commented one follower.

Comedian Jason Manford has revealed he’s so paranoid about hairy bodies that he had a sore throat for his recent Spanish vacation. ‘I’m not as bad as Chewbacca – like a teenage Chewbacca. I’ve always been a little embarrassed. Hairy shoulders,” he says, referring to the Star Wars character covered in long hair. “Chest is fine, I feel like that should be hairy.”

JK Rowling, who was let down by members of the Harry Potter cast for her take on the trans debate, has gained the support of Edinburgh celebrity Irvine Welsh. ‘It’s a tragedy the way the debate has been polarised,’ laments the author of Trainspotting, 63. ‘Transgender people have been discriminated against for years and it must end, but why should women hold sway? ‘Because they are the most discriminated against in the population. Look at what’s happening in America, and the reversal of women’s rights. That’s what people like Jo Rowling worry about. The idea that they hate transgender people is nonsense.’