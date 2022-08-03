EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Right-on Livia Firth launches rant at Sex and the City’s Carrie

Sarah Jessica Parker has long been hailed as a trendsetter for fashionistas around the world thanks to her role as style icon Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City.

But it seems her look on the hit show is falling a little short of the approval of self-proclaimed queen of endurance Livia Firth, who has lashed out at the star for showing off her unrealistically flat stomach.

Livia, 52, the estranged wife of Oscar winner Colin Firth, has attacked the actress for showing off something Livia suggests so few women can pursue, that it could cause eating disorders.

The ethical fashion activist expressed her disgust by sharing a photo of Parker, 56, top left, on set while Carrie wore a short pink blouse with her tight midriff accentuated by a tight belt above the waist.

“Every time I see these kinds of images (and I see a lot of them) I wonder: A, why are we making clothes that only women can wear who don’t eat?” asks Livia.

“And B, why do we want to make women feel bad about their bodies if their stomachs aren’t like that (and the majority of women don’t have that kind of stomach). And C, why do we demonize food?’

Livia added: ‘So many girls and women I know suffer from food disorders because of this and I wonder what it takes to turn the tide of fashion as a vehicle of so many mental health problems and destruction and instead use it for wellness and construction?’

Despite her criticism of the actress known as SJP, Livia may be surprised to learn that they are actually singing from the same hymn sheet.

The star previously criticized Victoria Beckham and other slim stars for losing their baby weight too quickly.

“There’s all this emphasis on losing weight. Look at Posh Spice or whoever. But that life is not what is real,” she said.

Art’s enfant terrible joins cafe society

Could this be the most expensive cup of coffee ever?

The richest artist in the world, Damien Hirst, has shared a glimpse of a new work of art, a cappuccino with an image of the 57-year-old and his ex-ballerina girlfriend Sophie Cannell, 28, in his milk foam.

Hirst is going to burn thousands of his famous polka dot paintings next month.

Buyers who spent £1,600 on the physical art were given the opportunity to see their investment set on fire in exchange for a digital version known as a non-fungible token, a type of digital asset.

They probably needed something stronger than coffee after making that decision.

Absent ROWAN’S POETIC faux pas

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (pictured) was booked to both preach at St Michael’s Church and speak on RS Thomas’ poetry at Eglwys Fach

Next month there are likely to be more than a few furious festival-goers in Eglwys Fach as RS Thomas’s hometown hosts a literary event in honor of the great poet.

Organizers were delighted to have lined up former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams to both preach at St Michael’s Church and speak about Thomas’s poetry.

But Williams, 72, has now realized that he will be out of North Wales somewhere over the weekend in question – in Canada, in fact.

“Rowan was shocked when he realized it,” Churchwarden Alison Swanson tells me.

Williams says “ordinary inefficiency” — compounded by correspondence “which hasn’t shrunk that much since retirement” — was to blame.

During his absence, a recording of his speech is played. His title? Keep faith in poetry.

Paul van Bake Off lets Dame Prue drink a cup of tea

Paul Hollywood thinks the lady who hosted fellow Bake Off judge Prue Leith last year has gone to her head.

So much so, that the show’s junior staff is now apparently getting lessons on how to make the perfect cup of tea for the 82-year-old.

“Prue is so precious about her tea on Bake Off,” the 56-year-old master baker told the audience at New York’s Kaufmann Concert Hall, where he was promoting his book Bake.

‘We’ll take the runners along to show them how to make tea. You can’t press the bag against the teacup, as she knows. She’s a lady now, so you can’t do that to her.’

Hollywood was also less than gallant about former Bake Off judge and fellow lady Mary Berry, 87.

Speaking of the origins of baking, he said, ‘If you look back at history like Pompeii. . . Mary Berry used to have a bakery there.’ meow!

Lady Clara’s little boy Ludo comes out to play

Actress and model Lady Clara Paget spent most of her pregnancy keeping up with appearances at events such as Glastonbury Festival – but she may be away from the party scene for now.

For the 33-year-old daughter of the 8th Marquess of Anglesey has given birth to her first child, a boy named Ludo.

Lady Clara, who has appeared in films such as St Trinian’s 2 and Fast & Furious 6, married Burberry model Oscar Tuttiett, 33, last summer.

Her friend Poppy Delevingne congratulated the couple on their new arrival and said, “Welcome little Ludo, we love you.”