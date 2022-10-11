EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Prue Leith reveals etiquette lesson from Prince Philip

Donald Trump likes McDonald’s with a touch of Diet Coke, but his daughter Ivanka has a more sophisticated palette.

The leggy 40-year-old was spotted leaving Oswald’s, a Mayfair private members’ club owned by Robin Birley, known for its fine dining and vintage wines.

She was accompanied by her businessman, Jared Kushner, 41.

While Oswald’s is a regular haunt for royalty, it’s still a step back from Ivanka’s last trip to London, when she and her father were entertained by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Some movie stars swear by the motto “live fast, die young,” but not Dame Judi Dench, who reveals that she fired her agent after an amusement park trip.

“We were in Los Angeles and my agent said, ‘I need to take you to Universal Studios,'” the Oscar winner, 87, says on the Acting For Others Presents podcast.

“I told her I don’t want anything to shoot me into the air. So we were in little boats, and it was absolutely charming.

“And then suddenly we fell 80 feet into a pool of water. I was so angry… I fired her at that moment. I said, ‘You’re fucking fired.”

A royal lesson in etiquette for Prue

The privately trained daughter of an industrialist and an actress, Dame Prue Leith can be expected to know her way around food culture etiquette.

But the Great British Bake Off judge was stunned over lunch with the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace.

“I was in between Prince Philip and an Olympic athlete,” says the founder of Leith’s School of Food and Wine.

‘I was a bit nervous, because there were so many pieces of cutlery and all kinds of luxury items on the table that I had no idea what to do with them.

Prince Philip told me, ‘That’s the mat, not the napkin.’ ‘

Happy families, Mick Jagger style!

Sir Mick Jagger’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, was no doubt delighted when he invited her to a fancy lunch in Paris.

The former ballerina, 35, may have been less excited when she learned that the Rolling Stones star, 79, had invited his ex, Jerry Hall, 66, too.

Nevertheless, they both smiled for the camera, as did model Georgia May Jagger, 30, who shared this photo.

Georgia is one of four children born to Sir Mick with Jerry, who recently divorced media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 91.

The singer also has a five-year-old son, Deveraux, with Mel, as well as three other children with different women.

“I have a close relationship with the mothers,” Jerry said of her relationship with them. ‘I think it is very important that there are no conflicts in the family.’

Presenter Sarah Beeny has revealed that she still wanted more children after giving birth to four sons, but her other half, Graham Swift, told her that would have to be with another man.

“I actually wanted to have more kids, but Graham said I should have them with my next husband,” says Beeny, 50.

“And I didn’t think I’d find another man with four kids, so I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll stay with you then.’ I actually wanted six.’

Actress Fiona Shaw, who played a backstabbing MI6 boss in Killing Eve, made more than £1 million as she confirmed her status as one of the country’s most in-demand actresses.

Shaw, 64, who her economist partner Dr. Sonali Deraniyagala considers co-director of her company, Flycatcher Productions Ltd, saw assets rise from £243,000 to £1.32 million, newly filed bills reveal.

Why Hugh avoids Sally

Hugh Grant used to like lecherous gossip, but clearly not when it comes to himself.

Sally Phillips, 52, who appeared in two Bridget Jones movies with Renee Zellweger along with the crazy 62-year-old, reveals: “Hugh Grant don’t talk to me because I got very drunk in Thailand and was very indiscreet, and then he became afraid of my gigantic mouth.’

Speaking on the Richard Herring Leicester Square Theater Podcast, she adds: ‘I lost my flip flops in the sea and I was sick in the sand toilet of the guitar bar, and now he doesn’t talk to me except on set… that one. is perfectly fair enough.’