EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Prince of Wales’s friend will no longer walk backwards for the King 

The new Prince of Wales will play a key role in his father’s reign, but one of his close friends will not be by his side.

I hear the Marquess of Cholmondeley has lost his job as Lord Great Chamberlain.

The Marquess, also known as filmmaker David Rocksavage, had the part, in which he had to walk backwards in front of the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament while the Queen was on the throne.

Now we have King Charles III, his job will be taken by the 7th Lord Carrington, whose late father was Foreign Secretary under Margaret Thatcher.

Yesterday, Rupert Carington, 73, performed his first duties when he greeted the King and Queen Consort Camilla as they arrived at Westminster Hall for His Majesty’s address to Parliament.

He will play an important role in the Coronation, which is likely to take place next year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales greet David Cholmondeley, Marquess of Cholmondeley and Rose Cholmondeley, the Marquise of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in June 2016

William and Kate (center foreground) walking past the Marquess and Marquise of Cholmondeley over dinner at King’s Lynn

“David always knew he wouldn’t have the job for life,” one of his friends tells me.

“It was an honor to run it for as long as he did.” David and his wife, former model Rose Hanbury, now Marchioness of Cholmondeley, live near Anmer Hall, Prince William and Catherine’s country home in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Rose, 38, married Rocksavage in 2009. He is 24 years her senior and friends had all but given up hope that he would ever marry.

Rose soon produced an heir and reserve, in the form of twins Alexander and Oliver. Like Catherine, she has since given birth to a third child, Iris.

While Kate and William reside in ten-bedroom Anmer Hall, previously leased to a kitchen woodworker, the Marquess and Marquise live two miles away in Houghton Hall, one of the finest Palladian homes in the country, surrounded by 1,000 acres of parkland.

Royalist Geri calls off 50th birthday party

It’s the big social dilemma of the week: will you continue a party during National Mourning?

I hear Spice Girl Geri Horner has decided to cancel her lavish 50th birthday party this weekend.

Geri Horner (pictured with husband Christian) has decided to cancel her lavish 50th birthday party this weekend

Ginger Spice is an avid royalist whose tribute to the Queen was broadcast as part of the Party At The Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Her bash at the Oxfordshire home she shares with her husband, Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner, pictured together, was expected to see a full-blown girl band reunion with guest Victoria Beckham.

bodyguard star Keeley takes another main role

Keeley Hawes starred in Bodyguard, but I’m not sure her dog would make a great watchdog.

The Durrells actress, 46, showed off her auburn labradoodle, Buster, during a walk in Chelsea, west London.

Hawes is married to Successor Matthew Macfadyen, 47. The couple have just filmed Stonehouse, their first TV drama together since meeting on the set of Spooks in 2002.

Bodyguard and Line of Duty actress Kelley Hawes spotted walking her dog in Chelsea, west London

“People often say to me, ‘When will you see each other? You’re both always working,” Hawes admits.

She adds: “It’s infuriating because we see each other so often. We are not particularly social. I’d rather go to bed than go out.’

Scobie’s Royal Blunders

The Duchess of Sussex’s biographer and cheerleader, Omid Scobie, doesn’t seem to be a detail man.

The author of Finding Freedom has provoked a torrent of complaints after a series of factual errors on American television.

Speaking of the arrangements for the Queen’s casket, he suggested that Scotland was not part of the United Kingdom and that there was a fleet of royal trains.

Omid Scobie doesn’t seem like a detail guy. He provoked a flood of complaints after he made a series of factual mistakes on American television. Pictured: The Queen and Meghan arrive on the Royal Train at Runcorn station in Cheshire in June 2018

The Queen, the ‘royal expert’ told viewers, ‘will eventually rest in the smallest palace in Edinburgh before [the coffin] travels to the United Kingdom on one of the royal trains’.

In fact, there is only one royal train.

Scobie later described his British comment as a ‘slip of the tongue’.

Topless Jack models a new career with girlfriend Roxy

He has a known fortune of £15 million and is the toast of Hollywood, but comedian Jack Whitehall is unhappy that he isn’t being asked to model.

Royal friend Whitehall, 34, is dating fashion model Roxy Horner, 31, and he shows off his body in holiday snaps from Greece.

Comedian Jack Whitehall shows off his body in holiday snaps from Greece with girlfriend Roxy Horner

‘It’s crazy to think that only one of us is posing for pictures as a profession,’ jokes Whitehall, who is educated at £43,000 a year at Marlborough College.

“With these moves, I’m surprised I’m not picking up more swimwear campaigns.”

Jeremy Clarkson’s criticism of the “utter futility” of today’s teenagers has irritated Ruth Marvel, the director of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Prince Philip’s highly successful scheme to support young people.

Marvel says D of E volunteers have shown “remarkable resilience and generosity” during the pandemic.

In a stark reference to Clarkson, who once slammed a Top Gear producer for failing to give him a hot dinner, Marvel adds that D of E volunteers would “report the delightful irony of a lecture on arrogance and justice from that particular neighborhood.” appreciate’ . ouch.