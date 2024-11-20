EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Now Sir Nick Clegg pockets £6million in latest tech shares sale

While Rishi Sunak insists he will remain an MP and not join the Silicon Valley gravy train, Sir Nick Clegg has shown how astonishingly lucrative it can be.

I can reveal that former Deputy Prime Minister Clegg has increased his wealth by pocketing £6.1m from the sale of some of his shares in Meta.

The former Liberal Democrat leader dumped 13,833 shares of the US tech giant this week and last, according to stock market filings. The sale generated up to £454 per share.

It adds to the £8.7m of stakes in Meta that Clegg offloaded in August. Since 2022, he has sold around £12m worth of other shares in the company, bringing his total profit to £27m.

And there’s more to come as he retains an extra £13m in share options.

Clegg is president of global affairs at Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. He is said to be paid an annual salary of more than £15 million.

Having worked for Meta since 2018 and selling his shares, Clegg’s total earnings stand at £117 million so far.

Additionally, he made a £3.6 million profit from the sale of his California mansion when he returned to the UK in 2022 after a three-year stay in America.

Clegg is planning to roll out Meta’s artificial intelligence (AI) model around the world, but the software has hit a wall in Europe.

This has led the arch-remainer to bemoan regulations in his once-beloved European Union.

“Unfortunately, we cannot yet implement it in the EU due to the regulatory uncertainty we face there,” he said.

Clegg had previously prudishly warned of a “disorderly” and “chaotic” exit from the EU and even published a guide titled How to Stop Brexit (and Make Britain Great Again) after the referendum.

Blanc’s British sense of humor

Having lived in Britain for more than half a century, Raymond Blanc is in no doubt about the differences between Britain and his native France.

“Being in England, I learned to laugh at myself,” says the celebrity chef, who turned 75 on Tuesday.

“Ask a Frenchman to laugh at himself and he’ll say ‘No.’ He doesn’t exist unless he’s lived in England for a long time.

Grace Kelly’s iconic chocolate brown skirt

Vintage clothing is certainly in style right now, so can you imagine having access to Grace Kelly’s wardrobe?

To celebrate Monaco’s National Day on Tuesday, November 19, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 25, wore a chocolate brown skirt suit that belonged to her grandmother, the Hollywood star who married Prince Rainier III in 1956 .

Princess Grace wore the satin gown at the same celebration in 1960.

It’s a hard life being a movie star, but Jude Law seems to be doing just fine.

The Talented Mr Ripley star, 51, looked like the cat that got the cream as he posed with Halina Reijn at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday, held at The Roof Gardens in Kensington.

He starred with the Dutch actress in Obsession at the Barbican in 2017, and they appear to have retained their fiery chemistry offstage.

At the time, Halina described Jude, who is married to psychologist Phillipa Coan, as “physical, strong” and “technically talented.”

Tate Britain exhibition features famous photographer Martin Parr

Images by celebrated photographer Martin Parr feature prominently in Tate Britain’s blockbuster new exhibition, The 80s: Photographing Britain, which opens today.

But Parr has criticized the Tate for adopting a “woke” agenda. “The Tate is so woke at the moment that they probably went with that harder, left-wing agenda of Ten.8 and Camerawork (1980s photography magazines),” he says of his selection process for the exhibition.

In fact, the publications are included. Parr gave his collection to the Tate in 2017, but how long will it be before the gallery cancels it?

Saoirse thanked her for her comments that humiliated the actors.

Saoirse Ronan says her surprising comments on The Graham Norton Show last month about women’s safety left the rest of the panel – actors Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmayne and Denzel Washington – “humiliated”.

In response to Mescal’s question about whether someone would have time to pull out their phone to use as a weapon when attacked (something Redmayne learned in self-defense training for a role), the Little Women star said to applause, “That’s right.” what girls have.” think about it all the time.

Speaking about men’s reactions on the Table Manners podcast, Saoirse, 30, says:

“They were very honored… I’m incredibly comforted and proud that we’re talking about this and that we can do it calmly.”