EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Newly single Jerry Hall eyes up £6million property in Tinseltown 

Some women can cheer themselves up after a sad divorce by putting on an expensive pair of shoes or a designer handbag.

With a £250m divorce settlement burning a hole in her pocket, Jerry Hall has bigger ambitions.

I hear the Texan model, and now ex-Mrs. Rupert Murdoch has been looking at properties in Tinseltown.

Hall, 66, was spotted looking at empty shops in West Hollywood. Dressed in a baby blue jumper with navy trousers and a light brown handbag, the ex of Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger is pictured inspecting a former antiques showroom, on the market for around £6 million.

Wearing brown sunglasses, Hall admired the 6,000-square-foot property from the outside, peered in through the windows and snapped a few photos with her phone. She then noted down the details of the real estate agent in charge of the property before walking away.

The building was the main showroom of John Nelson Antiques, which was established in 1965. The property came on the market earlier this year.

The company sold high-end European antiques, chandeliers and accessories all over the world. It is not clear why Hall would be interested in buying a commercial property. Her spokesperson declined to comment.

Hall, who has four children from a 23-year relationship with Jagger, said goodbye to Murdoch, 91, after he ended their marriage via email in June.

She filed for divorce in Los Angeles in July and Murdoch got papers when he boarded a plane in the UK after attending his granddaughter’s wedding.

A deal was quickly struck and announced last month.

A joint statement confirmed the split, saying: “They remain close friends and wish each other all the best for the future.”

Hall was first spotted with Murdoch in 2015, and the couple married in London’s Fleet Street in 2016.

The divorce settlement would have given her two houses and up to 250 million pounds, according to sources. However, insiders who have been married to Murdoch nearly four times insist the figure is closer to £50 million.

Hall was seen in good spirits last month landing in Los Angeles from Farnborough in Hampshire with her daughter Georgia May Jagger, 30. They appeared to be disembarking from Murdoch’s Gulfstream jet, suggesting the pair remain on friendly terms.

Joss Stone: I miss Harry

Pop star Joss Stone complains she’s lost touch with Prince Harry.

The 35-year-old singer from Devon became so involved with the organization the Duke of Sussex co-founded to help African orphans – Sentebale – that she traveled to the continent to see the projects.

“I went to Lesotho for Harry’s charity,” she says. “I love that one I dug deep into it. I hope I’ll see him again someday.’

Brian May Relives His Day of Royal High Anxiety

Queen guitarist Brian May recalls being terrified when he played God Save The Queen solo live on the roof of Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations – and breaking royal protocol when she subsequently failed to recognize him.

“It was very, very scary,” he admits of the live performance in 2002.”[I thought] if i save god the queen for a billion people [on TV]that will be me [remembered] for the rest of my life – the man who screwed up.’

Luckily he didn’t – and a few weeks later he was presented to the monarch along with other guitar legends, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck.

‘There was a silence. And of course protocol says you can’t open a conversation with the monarch, but I thought, someone has to say something.

“So I said, ‘Very happy to meet you, ma’am – I’m the man who stood on your roof.’ And she said, “Oh, that was you, wasn’t it?” ‘

Her Majesty nevertheless invited him to her Platinum Jubilee bash.

TV adventurer perched by a scooter on his vacation

He has hiked the entire length of the Nile and Himalayas and is embedded with Iraqi forces fighting ISIS, but Levison Wood was defeated by a scooter.

I hear the 40-year-old TV adventurer is recovering after being seriously injured in a road accident abroad.

“For the second time this year in the emergency department, and not the way I expected a holiday in Greece to end,” laments the former army officer. “It could have been a lot worse, though, so I’m grateful for that.

“Broken shin and ankle, which required major surgery, so that will fill my third limb with metal. Stay on vacation from the scooters, kids.’

Dashing Wood told me a while ago that he struggled in the daunting world of contemporary dating. He added: “I’m looking for a woman with a sense of adventure and fun – I’m not superficial.”

We never heard this in public, but the Queen was a gifted impressionist.

Sir William Heseltine, her long-serving private secretary, says she was “an excellent impersonator.”

She made impressions of everyone from former Russian president Boris Yeltsin to the maid with a Middlesbrough-twang who discovered intruder Michael Fagan in the royal bedroom in 1982: ‘Ooh, damn madam, what are you doing there?’

Princess surprise for MP

As a Member of Parliament and until last week a minister, Greg Hands has visited numerous schools.

Each time, at least one child asked if he had met the Queen. “I turned the tables once and asked the class if any of them had met the Queen,” he reveals.

“They all raised their hands. I didn’t realize until much later that Princess Charlotte was in the class.’

The seven-year-old was a pupil at Thomas’s School in Battersea, London, before starting last week at Lambrook prep school in Berkshire.

Oscar winner Ben Kingsley is playing Salvador Dali in a new movie, and I’ve heard the movie has been in trouble before it’s even released.

The creators of Daliland, due out this week, are being threatened with legal action by the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation over its historical accuracy.

A spokesperson for the filmmakers insists they didn’t have to talk to anyone because it “contains no copyrighted material.”