EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Muse frontman Matt Bellamy eyes US citizenship after praising political system

Devon-raised rock star Matt Bellamy wants to become a US citizen after marrying Texan model Elle Evans.

“I really love the structure of the United States, with all the different ways to legislate on a local level,” says Bellamy, who has a son with his former fiancée, actress Kate Hudson.

“It seems like my wife votes on some proposal every month,” the Muse star gushes.

“I look at it, wow, England is so behind on that front. We should never vote on policy.’

Perhaps he was too busy headlining stadiums to notice the Brexit referendum – strange for a singer whose new album is called Will Of The People.

Royal ‘cash for favors’ castle wipes all donors from the VIP list

Panicked courtiers have devised an insubstantial way to deal with the royal ‘cash for favors’ storm: They have erased the names of all charitable donors from the Castle of Mey website.

The Saudi magnate at the center of the controversy, Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, is among those who suffered the humiliation of having his name removed from the castle’s website.

He was a major donor to Prince Charles’ charities and was listed as the highest honorary patron, complete with a flowing biography.

But Mahfouz has now been removed from the ‘friends and patrons’ section, along with broadcasters Alan Titchmarsh and Ken Bruce, as well as actress Susan Hampshire. The list of honorary benefactors had been on the site for years.

In 2015, it was revealed that an area near the castle had been renamed Mahfouz Wood in his honor, after he reportedly donated £370,000 towards the castle’s restoration.

The names of Mahfouz, his father and four brothers would also be placed around the gardens of the castle.

It is unlikely that such a move would have taken place without Charles’ approval, given the level of his personal interest in the castle.

Mahfouz is said to have previously offered to pay half of the £300,000 estimated at the time to replace or repair all 93 windows in the property. Mey Castle, on the north coast of Scotland, belonged to the Queen Mother and is where Charles spends a week each August. Last November, Mahfouz was deposed as an honorary patron, but reinstated after I contacted officials.

A spokesman for the Prince’s Foundation, a group for Charles’s charitable interests, including the Castle of Mey, blamed “human error involving a junior employee of the Castle of Mey in updating the website.”

Charles’s assistant, Michael Fawcett, stepped down as chief executive of the Foundation after allegations that he used his influence to secure a gong for Mahfouz, who was awarded an honorary CBE in 2016. The foundation said it was investigating. A spokesperson declined to comment last night.

The classic car world has lost one of its most colorful figures. Alexander ‘Chips’ Fyshe, who has passed away at the age of 83, was praised for his unusual sense of dress (star and striped trousers, unwashed for years because they were signed by Grand Prix stars) and practical jokes. At his funeral in Herefordshire, there was a concours d’elegance of 1960s roadsters. His terrier, Osca, sat faithfully next to his master’s coffin and never barked once.

Moss brand gets spelling make over

Kate Moss’ new lifestyle brand, Cosmoss, claims it will “open a door” to “balance, recovery and love.”

Spelling, however, clearly remains a closed door for the 48-year-old model’s label.

Cosmoss’ social media account promotes its powers of ‘Balance and Rejuvination’.

The Moss spokesperson declined to comment, but after I pointed out the error, the message was quickly deleted and replaced with a properly spelled message, “Rejuvenation.”

Well connected comedian Jack Whitehall may be looking to start settling down in earnest now that his second younger sibling, brother Barney, is engaged. Barney, 30, is to be married to Tatiana Reatchlous, a marketer for Just East takeaway. “A real red letter day to celebrate,” says his father Michael, former acting agent for the stars. ‘Congratulations.’ Jack’s sister, Molly, got married in 2020, with Princess Eugenie as the wedding guest. Jack, 34, educated at Marlborough College, has been dating model Roxy Horner, 31, for two years.

hello Helena breaks the fashion cycle

Cyclists are advised to wear hi-vis jackets for road safety, but Helena Bonham Carter opted for something more flamboyant.

The Harry Potter star wore a bright orange vest as he cycled through north London. “She certainly wasn’t missing,” reports a spectator.

Helena, 56, who dates Rye Dag Holmboe, an art historian 22 years her junior, is often put on the worst dressed list for her quirky style, but she insists it doesn’t hurt her confidence.

‘I’ve never been interested in what other people think. I’ve been vilified for my dress sense and I think it’s hilarious,” she said.

This can cause a stench. Blur bassist Alex James has been making plans for a cheese factory on his Cotswolds farm. The musician turned cheesemaker wanted to build new stables and an equestrian center for his wife and five children on their sprawling 200-acre estate in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

But he has now scrapped those plans and plans to convert a redundant outbuilding into a new cheese lab to help produce award-winning cheeses.

James, 53, has applied to West Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission for the development and there have been no objections so far.