EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Did a cheat really 'load the dice' at White's?

As gentlemen’s clubs in London go, they don’t get bigger – or more self-respecting – than White’s, founded in 1693 and located just a few hundred meters from St James’s Palace.

But I can reveal that neither reputation nor history has insulated it from a whirlwind of fire-retardant claims following a high-stakes game of backgammon played there recently.

There were, I am told, initially no indications of anything untoward as the match got under way, with a member of the club – the scene of the King’s bachelor party (pictured) before his marriage to Lady Diana Spencer – setting up a member of the club against a guest who, I’m sure by a white man, is ‘a fine player’

Interest in the game was high, not least because of what ran on it. ‘There was a very substantial bet on the result – £30,000,’ I’m told.

As the game progressed, interest intensified. So did the suspicion. A spectator became attentively convinced that some underhand roll was taking place when he closely watched the dice.

Finally, after the guest won, he voiced his concerns. ‘He was convinced the guest had put dice in,’ I’m told.

The allegation of outright cheating could not have been sharper. Anyone who “loads” the dice—manipulating them so that they land with a certain number facing up, more often than not—has a huge advantage in backgammon, a game where dice roll is paramount.

I am told that ‘one hell of a drama’ unfolded. White’s is patronizing – both of its guests and its members, who include the Duke of Marlborough, the flamboyant hedge fund manager Crispin Odey and former government minister Sir Nicholas Soames. ‘We don’t talk to the press at all, I’m afraid,’ an employee tells me.

A habit with a neighboring St James’s club feels less inhibited. “They have kept it very quiet because of the horror of any scandal,” he says. ‘White’, he claims, ‘at least has a bad enough reputation for s***s’.

Ivy Getty in a spot of trouble

The old showbiz adage of never working with children or animals was ignored by heiress Ivy Getty – to her cost.

The 27-year-old model found herself at the mercy of unruly Dalmatians during a photo shoot for photographer Daniel Sachon at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood. ‘Dalmatians have wild personalities and they all love the water, so it was particularly difficult to shoot next to a swimming pool,’ she tells me at a preview of Sachon’s exhibition, Bitches, at 59 Greek Street, Mayfair.

‘I was in heels trying not to be dragged and torn by them and end up in the pool myself.’

It is hardly in keeping with the spirit of our meritocratic age, but Julian Fellowes wants more inherited privilege.

“The sad thing for me is that they don’t create hereditary peers anymore apart from the couple Mrs Thatcher did,” says the Downton Abbey creator at the London Grill Club in Covent Garden.

“They haven’t had that for 50 or 60 years, apart from royal dukes, so presumably in 100 years we’ll have 50 royal dukes and virtually nothing else.”

Oscar winner Lord Fellowes of West Stafford was made a life peer in 2011.

Jane Asher’s brother is recovering from emergency brain surgery.

‘I wasn’t feeling 100 per cent so I went to get an MRI [scan] after my wife and daughter insisted I check things out,’ reveals Peter Asher, 78, one half of 1960s pop duo Peter and Gordon.

Jane Asher’s brother, Peter Asher (pictured), is recovering from emergency brain surgery

‘Good thing I did, because I had to be rushed into surgery from there. Two little holes in my head but I’m on the mend and should be out of here next week.’

Sir Paul McCartney wrote Peter and Gordon Waller’s big hit A World Without Love for them while he was dating Jane.

Liam is desperate to act his age

Most actors would be flattered to be cast as someone decades younger, but Liam Neeson has had enough.

“I still get offered parts that say, ‘Here’s the character, Joe Blow, he’s 50,'” says the Northern Irish star.

‘No he is not. If you want me, he must be 70 or in his late 60s. You can’t cheat the audience. They just know it’. Neeson turned 70 in June, “although I prefer to say soixante-dix,” he jokes.

The art of raising money

Bibulous Pogues star Shane MacGowan issued a clarion call to his fans to ‘bring lots of money’ to the private viewing of an exhibition of his art.

And his supermodel pal Kate Moss, 48, was on hand to help entice punters to buy some of the works in the show, called The Eternal Buzz And The Crock Of Gold, at Andipa art gallery in Chelsea.

The works by MacGowan, 64 – who has used a wheelchair since breaking his pelvis in 2015 – are expected to sell for between £5,000 and £32,000.

The Fairytale Of New York singer tells me: ‘I don’t have a favorite piece as they are all special in their own way.’

Disgraced BBC interviewer Martin Bashir has seen assets at his media company plummet by 60 per cent following a damning investigation into his Princess Diana interview.

Funds at Panoramic Productions Ltd fell from £112,700 to £46,200 and he paid zero corporation tax in the 12 months to January, indicating the company made no profit.

After costs were taken into account, the company was left with just £25,800, a far cry from three years ago when the company took £200,000 in earnings on top of his £100,000 BBC salary.

Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas claims writing the hit BBC drama is more grueling than having a baby.

“Giving birth is so much easier than writing 103 episodes of a TV series,” says the acclaimed screenwriter, 60, who has a 22-year-old son with husband Stephen McGann, aka Dr. Patrick Turner in the program.

‘I gave birth and it only took one day. I will always prefer my son to my success. But it can be very hard and I’d be kidding if I said it wasn’t a hoot.’