EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Has Sanditon cad Jack Fox tied the knot? 

He plays the inveterate ladies man Sir Edward Denham in TV drama Sanditon, but in real life Jack Fox seems to settle down.

This week, Jack, 36, son of actor James Fox, began referring to his fiancée, singer Eleanor Fletcher, 32, as “my wife” on social media, sparking a flurry of congratulations from friends, whom he “liked” .

A spokesperson for Fox, whose exes are Lily James and Samantha Barks, declined to confirm that he and Eleanor are married.

They announced their engagement in July last year.

He plays the incorrigible ladies man Sir Edward Denham in TV drama Sanditon

Urgent appeal to help search for missing society artist Cookson

A desperate search has begun for a society artist whose friends include pop singer Lily Allen and the families of top model Cara Delevingne and former Chancellor George Osborne.

Old Harrovian William Cookson, 45, has not been seen for three weeks and his family and friends are increasingly concerned for his well-being. His white Suzuki car was found abandoned in Mayfair early this month, while phone and social media messages to him went unanswered.

“I pray he is found,” said Heather Bird (pictured below with William), the American ex-wife of real estate mogul Robert Tchenguiz.

“I met William during an elephant fundraiser. William kindly donated one of his works of art for the auction.’

Yesterday, members of his extended family began putting up hundreds of missing posters in areas of west London where he was regularly seen, including Notting Hill and Chelsea.

“He is a talented artist, but deeply troubled,” says another friend of his.

William, from Fulham, is the son of Richard and the late Patricia Cookson, who transformed the fortunes of a sleepy Greek backwater when they founded holiday rental company Corfu Villas.

They made the northeast corner of the island, where Prince Philip was born, such a favorite vacation spot for the upper classes that it became known as ‘Kensington-on-Sea’.

They rented out vacation homes to stars such as actor Jude Law, while the Duke of Cambridge learned to water ski while staying in a central heating villa.

William’s talent as a portrait painter and abstract artist was evident from an early age and he set up his own Chelsea studio, after just one term at the Byam Shaw School of Art.

It wasn’t long before he started attracting famous fans, including German film score composer Hans Zimmer, who is known to be one, while Chef Marco Pierre White’s estranged wife, Mati, is another.

Hose bans could cause a stench for cartoonist Rob Brydon, who has revealed he likes to shower in the garden. “I find it very difficult to get cold, cold water into the house because it goes through the system,” he explains.

“It’s lukewarm at best. What I do now, just attach the hose to a shower head in the garden so you get the cold water.’ Don’t try this at home: Garden hoses can become a breeding ground for potentially harmful bacteria, including Legionella.

Spice Girls fans desperately want the group to be reunited, but their get-together can be strictly private.

I can tell that Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, is throwing a party next month to celebrate her half-century. And all four of her band members are expected to attend.

The guest list includes actor Richard E. Grant, who appeared in the 1997 film Spice World.

“Ginger Spice invited me to her 50th birthday party,” Grant confirmed.

Mel C is campaigning for a reunion and said last month she would love it if they played Glastonbury.

And Mel B said last year, “I’m always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion.”

The forest wedding of the sky star

Her marriage to the Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, collapsed in 2020 after 12 years, but Autumn Kelly has helped bring another couple together.

Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee got married to entrepreneur and entrepreneur Ben Richardson last weekend after they were introduced by their mutual friend Autumn.

The 44-year-old TV star exchanged vows with Richardson, 43, at a woodland themed wedding in East Sussex. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Rae.