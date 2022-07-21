EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Has Chris Evans missed out on £20m homes haul? 

His starving hunger for fame and fortune led the first of his two ex-wives to conclude that he is “never satisfied” and believes that “happiness is just around the corner.”

But has Motormouth broadcaster Chris Evans finally decided at 56 that he has earned enough to move on?

I only ask because he has apparently lost millions of pounds as a result of the demolition of one of his mansions – Beechgrove, in Sunninghill, Berkshire, standing on nine acres of Green Belt land less than a mile from Ascot’s world-renowned racecourse – and its replacement by an opulent new building with 14 luxury apartments, two of which are luxurious penthouses.

Evans, who made £75million in his mid-thirties by selling his Ginger Media Group, appeared to have shown his usual shrewdness when he bought another country house in Sunninghill in 2010 for £3.5million and continued to own eight – bedroom Beechwood.

Broadcaster Chris Evans has seemingly lost millions as one of his former properties was converted into luxury flats selling for over £1 million each

Chris Evans owned a Berkshire mansion that has been converted into 14 luxury apartments (pictured)

Evans bought the original eight-bedroom building (pictured) in 2010, but still sold it for a healthy profit in 2019 before being developed

He held onto it until 2019, eventually selling it to Millgate Homes for £4.9 million. A real estate specialist tells me it would have been completely understandable if Evans included a clawback clause in the sale. ‘He could have said: ‘You pay me this amount if you get permission for development,’ explains the specialist. But Evans’ agent tells me the broadcaster, who by then lived six miles northeast of Ascot with his third wife, Natasha Shishmanian, didn’t have a finger in the developer’s financial pie. “The firm that bought the house when he sold it was the one that got the planning and built the development. Chris has never had anything to do with the planning, development and construction on the ground at Beechgrove.” Millgate, who are selling the flats for around £1.2 million each, should be applauded for displaying the kind of guts that have characterized Evans’ own extraordinary career. In 2018, the company submitted plans to demolish Beechgrove and replace it with a 12-apartment building, plus three separate detached houses ‘with triple garages’.

These were rejected amid howls of angry local residents. Beechgrove was, of course, still in Evans’ possession at the time.

They were supposed to retire from public life, but Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have not abandoned their family responsibilities. Today at noon, she and Prince Michael’s brother, the Duke of Kent, and sister, Princess Alexandra, along with their cousin, Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, are for a special service at Christ Church, Oxford. “I’ll deliver my father’s Knight of the Garter flag to Christ Church,” Princess Elizabeth tells me, explaining that her father, Prince Paul, was once a university student.

Kate tries coke again, just for the taste

Kate Moss, Diet Coke’s new Creative Director, unveiled four new limited-edition designs inspired by her most iconic looks at an event in London

Moss entertained the guests by singing Diana Ross’ song Endless Love earlier this week

The 48-year-old also took over the DJ decks alongside DJ Fat Tony (pictured)

Kate Moss was branded ‘Cocaine Kate’ in 2005 after photos surfaced of a newspaper claiming she was snorting drugs in a music studio. She lost her £1 million contract with H&M and booked herself into rehab. Now the supermodel apparently prefers a different kind of Coke. She has become a ‘creative director’ at Diet Coke, giving the soft drink owners their money’s worth at the Diet Coke x Kate Moss launch party at 180 The Strand in London. Moss, 48, not only entertained the guests by getting behind the turntables to DJ, she also showed her karaoke skills, with a rendition of Diana Ross’ song Endless Love. It’s not the first time she’s picked up a microphone. During her rambunctious romance with Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty, she often took the stage with him for an impromptu duet.

Peter Jackson just can’t Let It Be when it comes to making movies about The Beatles. Not satisfied with Get Back, his three-part, eight-hour docu-series about the making of the Fab Four’s final album for Disney+, the 60-year-old Lord Of The Rings director has revealed he is in talks with Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on a second idea. “I’m talking to The Beatles about another project – something very, very different from Get Back,” he says. ‘We are looking at the possibilities, but it is a different project with them. It’s not really a documentary. . . and that’s all I can say.’

turning 31 – and the other cheek. . .

Bruce Willis’ daughter, Scout, celebrated her 31st birthday by sharing a revealing post on Instagram (pictured)

Scout, whose mother is Demi Moore, works as a musician and released her first album last month

How does Hollywood royalty’s daughter celebrate her birthday? By posing in her birthday costume, of course.

Actress and singer Scout Willis, whose parents are Die Hard star Bruce Willis and Ghost actress Demi Moore, shared this intimate photo when she turned 31, telling fans, “This is going to be the best year of my life.”

Scout, whose friend is musician Jake Miller, marked an earlier birthday by posing topless. So, what does she have in store for next year?