EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Harry and Meghan ditch her glitzy PR team to go it alone

Once the most beloved member of the royal family, Prince Harry is currently languishing alongside his scandal-prone uncle Prince Andrew in the (un)popularity stakes.

Now it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking drastic measures. I can reveal that the couple have ditched Sunshine Sachs, the New York-based PR outfit that has advised Meghan Markle since her days as an actress on legal drama Suits.

“This is a really big deal for Meghan,” a source tells me. “She is of the opinion that she no longer needs to pay an outside company a lot of money to do PR for her and Harry.”

Sunshine Sachs partner Keleigh Thomas Morgan played a key role in establishing the Sussexes in California, sharing her contacts and a strong network of advisers and famous friends. She was a long-time friend of Meghan and helped devise the strategy for the couple’s 2019 Africa tour when they were still working members of the royal family.

Keleigh, 45, was a guest at the royal wedding and has also represented American actor Tyler Perry, whose Los Angeles mansion Harry and Meghan used as a base while house hunting.

But from now on, advertising for their numerous ventures is handled ‘in-house’ at their charitable foundation, Archewell, by ex-Silicon Valley mogul Christine Schirmer, who is head of communications. Toya Holness, who was appointed ‘global press secretary’ in March 2021, was reported to have parted ways with the Sussexes earlier this year.

Schirmer should certainly be busy. Not only does Meghan’s series of podcasts for audio giant Spotify resume next week, but the couple have a number of big projects in the pipeline, including Harry’s highly controversial autobiography and a reality TV show for US streaming company Netflix.

This week, the Mail on Sunday revealed that Harry had launched an 11th-hour bid to change his memoir over fears it would be seen as insensitive following the Queen’s death, which saw a public outpouring of support for the royal family .

Harry and Meghan refuse to communicate with the popular press, while a spokesman for Sunshine Sachs declined to comment.

However, a source with knowledge of the firm’s relationship with the couple insists: ‘When Sunshine Sachs started working with the Duke and Duchess, the plan was always for it to be temporary until a full-time in-house team could be put in place. After they were hired, Sunshine Sachs worked with them to help with the transition. All parties are on good terms and the periodic advisory work continues.’

Why Jodie is looking into IVF

Jodie Kidd, who has yet to set a date for her wedding, has expressed fears that she will not be able to have a child with her ex-Royal Marine fiance, Joseph Bates.

The model and TV personality turned 44 this week, while Bates is 35. She says: ‘When I have a younger man, I’ll be worried when he’s 43 and doesn’t have a child and I’m 50 years old and suddenly he’s like, “Oh, I want a baby,” and I’m on my Zimmer frame.’

Twice married Jodie admits she is considering IVF treatment. She tells the Divorced Not Dead podcast: ‘I’ve talked about freezing my eggs, but we just haven’t done it yet.’

Penny’s proudest duty for the late Queen

Sir Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster, who started working as a special constable last year, has spoken of her pride serving at the time of the Queen’s funeral.

‘It was probably the proudest moment I’ve had, apart from giving birth to my children,’ Lady Stewart, 51, tells me at a performance of Moulin Rouge at the Piccadilly Theater in the West End.

She even canceled plans to reunite with Sir Rod in the US so she could be there when the Queen’s coffin arrived at RAF Northolt. ‘He completely understood because it’s my duty and it means a lot to me.’

Neon Trinny goes for bold shades and a massive ring

Trinny Woodall is yet to get engaged to her art collector boyfriend Charles Saatchi, so she’s started wearing an eye-catching piece on her ring finger instead.

The beauty entrepreneur, 58, was spotted in Notting Hill, West London, wearing a ring containing lip balm from her Trinny London make-up range.

She couldn’t miss a £172 neon yellow shirt by aristocratic designer Serena Bute, long purple coat and violet trousers by Victoria Beckham.

Saatchi, 79, was previously married to Nigella Lawson, 62, who claimed she suffered ‘intimate terrorism’ during their ten-year marriage. He had earlier been pictured at a table in the Mayfair restaurant with his hand on the domestic goddess’s neck.

Becks’ friend scores again with model

David Beckham was best man at his wedding and Dave Gardner seems to share the former England captain’s allure.

After being engaged to Hollywood star Liv Tyler and married to actress Davinia Taylor, Gardner now has another beau.

I hear the sports agent, 46, is dating Victoria’s Secret model Jessica Clarke, 29 (pictured). “Their relationship is at a very early stage,” a source close to the couple tells me. ‘They’re just having fun and taking things slow, but it’s going well

I hear the sports agent, 46, is dating Victoria's Secret model Jessica Clarke, 29. "Their relationship is at a very early stage," says a source close to the couple. 'They're just having fun and taking things slow, but it's going well.

‘Dave’s children will always be his priority though, so he won’t just bring another woman into their lives at the drop of a hat.’ Gardner has one child with loo roll heiress Taylor and two with Tyler.

New Zealander Jessica was previously in a relationship with Queen drummer Roger Taylor’s son, Rufus. Gardner met Becks when they were both playing for Manchester United’s youth team.

Despite sitting in more than 960 portraits, Queen Elizabeth didn’t always stay still. Christian Furr tells me about his visit to Buckingham Palace: “There was music outside from the changing of the guard, and she started hooting around,” he says, mimicking her movements. ‘I had to say, “Would you mind keeping your head still?” and she said, “Isn’t it still already?” His portrait is on display at the Quantus Gallery in London’s East End until 12 October.

Peer is truly an old romantic who remarries at the age of 84

Good to know there is still some vim and vigor in the House of Lords.

I hear that a Deputy Speaker, the 5th Lord Brougham and Vaux, has just remarried – aged 84.

His bride is tour guide Sezgin Patterson, whom he met in Cyprus. In the words of tour operator Noble Caledonia, Sezgin was ‘a firm favorite with our customers for many years’. It points out that her ‘organisation, humor and local knowledge (would have made) this a trip to remember’.

It certainly was for Lord Brougham, though he admits they didn’t rush to the altar when they first met. “It was 16 years ago on tour in Cyprus,” he says. Some caution was understandable: his lordship had been married twice before. “I just felt it was the right time to do it,” he adds, explaining his decision to take the leap now.

The new Lady Brougham provides a relevant detail. ‘It was a House of Lords bridge trip,’ she recalls. Lord B was obviously dealt the perfect hand.

Ever since a 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth was introduced to a cadet, Philip, aged 18, while on tour at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Devon, she only had eyes for the future Duke of Edinburgh. However, actor Brian Blessed, 85, claims our late monarch had a soft spot for him. “The Queen adored Z Cars,” he says of the 1960s police drama. ‘It was said that she secretly admires Brian Blessed and thinks he is lovely.’ Appearing at the launch of a Tubular Bells 50th anniversary album at Olympic Studios in south-west London, Blessed says: ‘She used to come and see Z Cars quite a lot when it was being filmed live in a studio. She said Brian Blessed when Fancy Smith was her favorite character – she was very partial to me.’

The nifty kit is talking about… Sophia’s second baby in a year!

Sophia Hesketh used to party hard; now she puts even more energy into motherhood.

The daughter of former Tory treasurer Lord Hesketh has just given birth to her second child, less than a year after her first.

“Two under one – what fun,” says Sophia, 37, who is rumored to be the first girl Prince Harry has ever kissed. She and her ‘Turnip Toff’ husband Oliver Birkbeck, 49, have named their son Alby Arthur, brother of Frankie.

Sophia and Birkbeck, who own the 2,000-acre Little Massingham estate in Norfolk, were married in June

The fashion stylist became pregnant just three months after she was introduced to Ollie on a blind date by the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ friend and Norfolk neighbor better known as model Rose Hanbury.

Sophia and Birkbeck, who own the 2,000-acre Little Massingham estate in Norfolk, were married in June.