EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Eddie Izzard struggles to find romance as a trans woman 

Eddie Izzard announced in 2020 that she “wanted to be in girl mode from now on” and that she should use the pronouns “she” and “her.”

Now the comedian admits that finding love is a struggle.

“I’d love to date, but it’s complicated because I’m a trans woman,” Izzard tells me at a red carpet event at London’s BFI IMAX Waterloo.

“It will have to be a very confident and strong woman who has a relationship with me.”

The wannabe Labor MP, 60 – who came dressed in a floral dress and high heels – was previously in a long-term relationship with singer, director and producer Sarah Townsend.

They met at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1989 and Townsend directed the 2009 documentary Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story.

Now Her Majesty is renting out a royal house on Airbnb

Known as a cheap and cheerful way for vacationers to stay in enviable locations, Airbnb has now won the royal seal of approval.

I can reveal that the Queen is advertising on the US home rental website a home on her private estate Sandringham for short term rentals.

“I never thought I’d get a spot next to the royals,” says one surprised Airbnb user. Courtiers are already joking that the property should be known as ‘Heirbnb’.

The property on the website used to be the home of the Queen’s Head Gardener on the Norfolk Estate, where the Royals spend Christmas. The house includes furniture and artwork owned by the royal family.

Airbnb describes it as a ‘charming retreat, owned by HM The Queen, nestled in the heart of her much-loved country retreat, Sandringham Estate and the closest estate to Sandringham House itself’.

It adds: ‘The gardens are a real delight and provide an excellent setting for this idyllic home.

‘Garden House offers charming and relaxing accommodation for eight guests, spread over two floors. Eclectically decorated from the Royal Collection, all the furniture and paintings were once housed in a royal residence.’

Guests can enjoy plenty of outdoor space. ‘As well as the formal walled garden with its wonderfully filled beds and borders in which the property stands, there is a more informal garden where you can relax and children and dogs can run and play safely.’

And it doesn’t cost a king’s ransom. Prices vary but the house can be rented in February for £354 per night, for a minimum of three nights.

She’s a judge on The Great British Bake Off, but Prue Leith still has a few friends brave enough to invite her to dinner. ‘A very smart dinner I went to was a disaster,’ reveals Leith, 82. ‘The woman showed off because I was there. She must have worked for days, resulting in her being ill-tempered and her husband not speaking to her.’ Leith notes, “If you don’t like it, have someone else cook for you.”

How Bowie inspired Daphne as an absolute beginner

Heiress Daphne Guinness, who made her mark in the fashion world with her bizarre taste in clothing, wants to be remembered for her music.

And she has David Bowie to thank for encouraging her singing career.

“He was a good friend and he was essentially the father of my first album in the studio,” she tells me at the London premiere of Moonage Daydream, a new Bowie film. “I wouldn’t have my career if it weren’t for him.”

Guinness, 54, who wore sky-high sequined platform boots with no heels, adds that Bowie, who died of cancer in 2016 at age 69, encouraged her flamboyant style.

Why Meghan’s confessor is taking a long break…

HER revealing interview with the Duchess of Sussex for The Cut magazine made headlines around the world, so American journalist Allison P. Davis was expected to enjoy all the attention.

Instead, she surprises admirers by announcing that she’s gone on a long vacation. “First time in…I’m going on a long vacation,” Davis told her social media followers. Intriguingly, she adds that she will be ‘out of pocket’ and ‘live in the moment’.

Perhaps questioning Meghan turned out to be more taxing than she expected, but a colleague insists Davis only takes annual leave.

James Corden, it has been alleged, was ‘offered the earth’ to stay in Los Angeles – only to stun Hollywood friends by announcing his £7million-a-year role as host of The Late Late Show next spring. . But if the 44-year-old Gavin & Stacey star moves back to Britain, he probably won’t struggle with living expenses, judging by the accounts just filed for production company Fulwell 73 Productions, of which he is a partner. These reveal that turnover over the past three years is over £100m – £25m in 2019, £32m in 2020 and a whopping £48.4m last year.

Anneka’s waxwork challenge

ANNEKA RICE makes a TV comeback with a reboot of the popular reality series Challenge Anneka from the 1990s.

But the 63-year-old presenter laments it may be too late for her to stage a dramatic return to one of London’s most popular tourist attractions.

“My Madame Tussauds wax figure was melted down to create Kim Kardashian’s left buttocks,” she jokes.

“My life is a list of discarded items. If they ask me to return my Rear Of The Year trophy, I’m going to live in a tree…’