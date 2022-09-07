EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Don’t call me Yoko! David Furnish on the fight for control of Elton John’s empire

He is the husband who caused bitterness when he took over the management of Sir Elton John’s business, but David Furnish declares: Please don’t call me Yoko.

Film producer Furnish, 59, was tasked with managing his business affairs by the celebrated pop star, 75.

However, he soon made enemies by losing many of the singer’s old staff, leading to comparisons with Yoko Ono, who was blamed for the Beatles’ breakup after she married John Lennon.

“That was more when I took on the management role,” Furnish says now. “When you write a business plan, you inevitably look at the team. Do we have the right team to bring this vision to life? Because we are transitioning to new media and skills.

“I had to make some changes in the team and that’s never popular.” About the nickname ‘Yoko’ he explains: ‘It wasn’t so much that Elton said it, but what other people said.

“Elton doesn’t call me that now. We have a great team, everyone shares the vision.’

Sir Elton – estimated fortune of £395 million – promoted Furnish to chief executive of his music and management company Rocket. Among those who then left was Gary Farrow, the singer’s longtime public relations man.

Negative stories later appeared, with the theme that Furnish had taken over Sir Elton’s life. One even suggested Furnish’s cost-cutting exercise had turned the Rocket Man into “an eccentric Howard Hughes”-type figure, comparing him to the late sex, power and publicity-obsessed but reclusive eccentric American filmmaker.

Sir Elton called the claims “bull****” and stressed that changes alone were unpopular “because people don’t like being sold.” He added that the workers “had to fall by the wayside because they were useless.”

Farrow has since said that the decision to leave was entirely his own.

The California-born entrepreneur, 50, who wore a plunging gown designed by Giacomo Cinque, appeared alongside fellow model Jodie Kidd, in a monochromatic gown.

Caprice, 50, takes the plunge in daring dress

Once voted the sexiest woman in the world, lingerie model Caprice Bourret was determined to dress for the Cazoo St Leger Festival.

“I’m dressed over the top and I don’t care,” Caprice tells me during the races in Doncaster. ‘It’s such a beautiful day. I’ve got the caps out and the legs out.’

Today is Ladies Day and Caprice brags: ‘I think I’m the most glamorous person at the races. Let’s celebrate looking good. Why do I have to look dowdy and almost dead just because I’m in my fifties?’

While Rishi Sunak thinks about his future, I hope his parents don’t hold grievances against those who failed to support their boy in the leadership contest — like clear-talking Tory MP Royston Smith. “I’ve decided not to participate in the trial,” Smith says. A bit of a blow to Dr Yashvir and Usha Sunak – who live in Southampton, where Smith is a Member of Parliament.

Hopping window shopping after Sienna’s ‘taste’ snub

Hollywood star Sienna Miller recently revealed that she had chosen to use her friend Gaby Dellal instead of her former stepmother, celebrated interior decorator Kelly Hoppen, to renovate her Buckinghamshire cottage.

To make matters worse, Sienna explained that Dellal had the “best taste” of anyone she “had ever met.”

So perhaps Hoppen, 63, who is known as the “queen of taupe,” was looking for potential prospective clients when she was spotted studying the window of a West London estate agent.

Hoppen was joined by retired businessman friend John Gardiner, with whom she lives in London and Oxfordshire.

His restaurant empire, which stretches far beyond these shores, with outposts in Versailles and Las Vegas, has incurred massive losses, now amounting to £24.7 million – despite raking in £3.3 million in leave payments.

But there’s no immediate prospect of Gordon Ramsay embracing a starvation diet, thanks to the nourishing numbers emerging from his image rights company, Humble Pie Media.

It has just reported a profit of £1.1m for the past year, bringing its total reserves to £5.7m. Evidence that television chefs often produce their most dazzling work far away from the kitchen?

Daisy fell on her feet at the suggestion

Strictly star Daisy Lowe has found her perfect partner.

The 33-year-old model is engaged to property developer Jordan Saul, 28, who proposed to him during a walk.

“We took this photo right before Jordan proposed to me,” said Pearl Lowe and rock star Gavin Rossdale’s daughter. ‘I said, ‘F*** yeah’.’

Her exes include The Crown star Matt Smith.