EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Disgraced sex pest Earl in furious bust up at private London club 

Until barely a year ago, he had the dubious distinction of being the only Earl behind bars – thanks to a conviction for a drunken sexual assault on a female guest at Glamis Castle, his family seat and the childhood home of his enchanted aunt, the Queen Mother.

The shocking episode led to Simon Bowes-Lyon, 19th Earl of Strathmore, being sentenced to ten months in prison – and stripped of his role as honorary leader of the Strathmore Highland Games, which were held on the 16,500-acre estate of Glamis.

Now I can reveal that the 36-year-old, released from HMP Perth after serving five months, is learning that the road back to social acceptance is just as perilous in London as it is in Scotland – as illustrated by an incident at his St James’s club, the Turf.

Two vastly different versions of the episode have emerged. Both agree that it started with an altercation in the club’s dining room.

“Words have been exchanged with some of those lying on the table next to his,” I am told. “They soon had enough of him and went after him – chased him out of the dining room.”

Strathmore, this informant insists, took shelter with the doorman at the club entrance, but the doorman advised him, in no uncertain terms, to leave the club.

Subsequently, the club – favored by sporting gentlemen like Lord Hesketh – would alert Strathmore that he was no longer welcome. But friends of Strathmore insist this is totally wrong.

“There was clearly a disagreement – an exchange of views,” one of them recalls. “But it was over in no time.”

There was no question, the friend added, that Strathmore would be told to leave, much less that he was barred from returning. “He’s been back at least twice since then.”

After his conviction last year, Strathmore spoke about his shame. “I didn’t think I was capable of acting the way I did,” he said, “but I’ve had to face it and take responsibility.”

Jemima enjoying a sunny day out with friend Alex

Jemima Goldsmith, 48, pictured with LA’s Alex Chitty, an executive producer at media company Vice

Jemima Goldsmith’s past relationships include romances with actor Hugh Grant, comedian Russell Brand and The Crown writer Peter Morgan.

But has she finally found her Mr Right? The 48-year-old film producer was spotted enjoying the company of a mysterious man.

I can reveal that he is Alex Chitty from Los Angeles – who works as an executive producer for the Canadian/US media company Vice.

The pair were spotted strolling after lunch together at the trendy River Cafe in Hammersmith, west London.

“They certainly seemed very comfortable,” my spy tells me. “And they didn’t mind being seen together at all.”

Jemima was previously married to the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, whom she married when he was 42.

She later said: ‘It is [marriage] is not a normal decision, 21 years old, with all the freedoms and privileges that we grew up with, to essentially give them up, to live in an extremely black and white culture and adopt a black and white way of life and doctrine with a man twice my age and a born-again Muslim.’

Neither Jemima nor Alex were available for comment.

Noelle in love ‘ready to get married’

Socialite Noelle Reno brought a touch of American glamor to the London party scene on Thursday.

The 38-year-old former reality star has found love again, but wouldn’t give too much away when I inquired about the new guy in her life.

“I have a boyfriend and his name is Simon and I would consider getting married,” the Ladies Of London star told me at the launch of the DJ Diaries podcast series in Soho.

Socialite Noelle Reno, 38, has found love. The American said she would marry in the UK

“We were supposed to have the wedding here in the UK. We would get 200 friends together and do something fun.’

She was previously engaged to tycoon Scot Young, who died tragically from their fourth-floor flat in Marylebone in 2014

Filmmaker Tom Wheeler, 25, has received positive reviews for his new 20-minute film, The Wine Thief

The smart set talks about… Entrepreneurial talent Tom

Filmmaker Tom Wheeler says he has been “writing, directing and editing” his own films since “a very young age,” making him sound like an industry veteran.

In fact, he’s only 25 and earns respectful reviews for his 20-minute film, The Wine Thief, which he wrote and directed.

His father, Nick, is the founder of shirt makers Charles Tyrwhitt, and mother, Chrissie Rucker, creator of The White Company – who together have a fortune of £450 million.

But what did they think of another sacrifice from Tom? It’s called Wall Banger and recreates the kind of audition sequence that would have been performed by a certain American filmmaker now in prison.

She’s an Academy Award winner who has starred in over 70 movies, but apparently Tilda Swinton is a Tinseltown impostor.

“I don’t consider myself a Hollywood star in the slightest,” the 61-year-old tells me. “I’ve been there a few times, but it’s always been a getaway for me.

I didn’t adopt that lifestyle because I live in the Scottish Highlands.’

Actress Tilda Swinton, 61, claimed she is an outsider in Hollywood despite her plethora of awards

Despite winning a plethora of gongs over the years, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Michael Clayton in 2008, she plans to retire from acting and start working as a caregiver in the local community.

“Yeah, I’m investigating that, I have things going on in my life,” she adds.

Fearne’s ‘disgusting’ tip for a quieter life

Most moms insist that kids eat their dinner at the kitchen table, but those rules don’t apply at Fearne Cotton’s house.

The TV host, 40, reveals: ‘You might find this disgusting, but I let my kids watch TV while they’re eating. “It makes my life so much easier.”

Former Radio 1 DJ Fearne Cotton, 40, said she makes her nine-year-old and six-year-old eat in front of the TV

The former Radio 1 DJ has two children, Rex, nine, and Honey, six, with husband Jesse Wood, 45 – who is the son of Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood.

It sounds like her parenting skills are also very rock and roll.

Former child star Hayley Mills, 76, regrets not spending more time with her family

Hayley: I wish I had put my family first

Former child star Hayley Mills gives fellow parents some wise advice, albeit with hindsight: Don’t neglect your kids.

“If there’s ever any doubt about getting a job or spending time with your kids, do the latter. Looking back now, I didn’t. I spent too much time away,” says the mother of two.

The Pollyanna Oscar winner has two boys, filmmaker Jason Lawson by actor ex Leigh Lawson, and Crispian Mills, the 49-year-old Kula Shaker frontman, whose father was Brighton Rock producer Roy Boulting.

But despite not always being there, Hayley, 76, the daughter of Sir John Mills, is happy that her boys have followed in her creative footsteps.

“They survived and they’re both great men that I’m incredibly proud of, but they haven’t had an easy time.”

(Very) modern manners

While most of us have spent the summer trying not to melt, David Baddiel spent much of his time watching, and, as he freely admits, re-watching Love Island.

He’s such a fan of the show that he’s previously talked to top TV stars about how to improve it.

‘I had a chat, while it was going, with a high-up person at ITV,’ says the 58-year-old.

So what did he ask them? “Have you ever thought of having a guy on it whose attractiveness was less about their bodies and more about, say, how funny they are?”

I wonder what his wife Morwenna Banks, with whom he shares two children, thinks about this.

Sir Winston Churchill considered Wilton’s his favorite lunch restaurant when he was in Parliament.

But the venerable St. James’s Institute, which is celebrating its 280th anniversary, has a new claim to fame. Because I hear he thinks he’s won this year’s grouse service race on the Glorious Twelfth.

The restaurant had delivered ten braces at 7:17 p.m. and the first bird was served sharply at 8 p.m.

If someone who values ​​their personal space ever finds themselves near Michael Ball, it’s probably wise to give him a wide berth.

“Oh God, I’m the world’s greatest hugger – I hug everyone,” the 60-year-old West End star tells me, happily with arms very much by his side.

“That’s what we have to do when we’re humans – we need contact. I don’t know how I survived in lockdown.’

Okay Michael, we get it, love changes everything.