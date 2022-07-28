EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Curzon clan ‘fight National Trust for £1m family archive’ 

There are few more magnificent buildings than Kedleston Hall, Derbyshire’s masterpiece, created by Robert Adam for the 1st Lord Scarsdale.

But behind its stately exterior – the northern front of which extends a whopping 117 meters – an ugly row is brewing.

It revolves around what I am told is a major difference of opinion between the National Trust, which has been the custodian of the Hall since 1987, and the Curzon family, who have lived in Kedleston since the 12th century and who wing with 23 rooms.

“There is a dispute between the family and the National Trust over the Kedleston archive, which contains God knows how many documents relating to the Curzons,” I was told. ‘It could be worth more than £1 million. The family says it’s theirs.

“No one has had access to it. It looks like it will be moved out of Kedleston and placed in the Derbyshire Record Office in Matlock.”

Derbyshire County Council tells me it has had “a National Trust first approach”, while the charity agrees there have been “exploratory talks” with the aim of ensuring “better public access”.

It stresses that ‘any decision would be subject to further consultation with the trustees of Kedleston Estate Trust’.

The latter represents the interests of the Curzon family — motto: ‘Let Curzon holde what Curzon helde’ — who continue to own the 4,000 acres surrounding the house. Richard Curzon – whose father, the 3rd Viscount Scarsdale, entrusted Kedleston to the National Trust and who lives in the family wing – declined to comment.

But I’ve heard members of the family feel the charity has a clear and seemingly hostile agenda.

Last year, it posted on its website a biographical essay about the brilliant George Nathaniel Curzon, Viceroy of India and 1st and last Marquess of Curzon, which was riddled with factual errors, claiming that Curzon was motivated by “racist ideology.”

The ensuing outcry, including pointed criticism from Curzon biographer David Gilmour, forced the Trust to remove the article and “check” its contents.

The family does not claim to be spotless.

“If the Trust wanted to be both accurate and informative, why doesn’t it have an article about Peter, the eldest son of the 3rd Viscount by his first wife, a Belgian alcoholic?” asks a critic.

“Peter dumped his wife and daughter and ran off with his favorite prostitute.”

Why not indeed?

Cressie reveals her baby bump for the first time

Chelsy Davy isn’t the only one of the Duke of Sussex’s ex-girlfriends to embrace motherhood.

Friends of actress Cressida Bonas, who dated Prince Harry for two years, have confirmed she is expecting her first child.

“Cressie is very excited about this next phase in her life,” one of her friends tells me.

Chelsy Davy photographed with her Dashound dog in London on Thursday. A growing baby belly could be seen under her summer dress

A growing baby bump was seen underneath her sundress when she took her dog for a walk in London this week.

33-year-old married real estate agent Harry Wentworth Stanley, 33, in 2020.

They had first enjoyed a romance in Leeds University.

Earlier this year I announced that Chelsy Davy gave birth to her first child with hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott

The show must go on as Alena bows…

Being married to a fellow musician has its advantages for violinist Alena Baeva.

The Russian, 37, was scheduled to perform at the Guiting Music Festival in the Cotswolds on Wednesday, but had to cancel at the last minute due to visa issues.

Russian violinist Alena Baeva, 37, had to cancel a performance at the Guiting Music Festival in the Cotswolds on Wednesday

Instead, her husband, award-winning Ukrainian pianist Vadym Kholodenko, flew over from their home in Luxembourg to perform.

Vadym didn’t have time to rehearse, but “put on a brilliant performance,” said conductor Tom Fetherstonhaugh.

Why Bruno is Strictly a Solo Star?

Bruno Tonioli, who retired from Strictly, hopes fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood doesn’t follow him across the Atlantic to the US version of the show, Dancing With The Stars.

“Oh my god, no, I wouldn’t want Craig to come to America,” he tells me at the Sister Act: The Musical press night at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, west London.

Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood attend the press night performance Sister Act: The Musical at the Eventim Apollo on Wednesday

“That would be too much hassle.”

But the Italian choreographer, 66, adds: ‘I’m sure we’ll do something together again.’

TV’s Mary Portas lashes out at ‘ageist’ fashion industry

Queen of Shops Mary Portas has a bone to pick with the fashion industry.

The TV host is furious at the industry’s failure to use women over 40 in advertising.

“Our collective obsession with youth makes me want to pull out my hair follicle by follicle,” says Portas, 62.

“Yes, we are getting better at representing older women. But how about putting an older woman in the center of the picture for once?’

When used to middle-aged women, she adds, it’s often just a measure of the tick.

“I wonder how much this has to do with pointing out virtues rather than a true belief in the power of older women?

But here’s the thing: we’re powerful. And beautiful. And sexy.’

The Queen is said to be a fan of television dramas, including Line Of Duty and Midsomer Murders.

However, her daughter is clearly not an admirer of Gok Wan’s shows.

The fashion consultant, 47, who received his MBE from the Princess Royal last year, says: ‘It was a big moment in my life.

“I was hoping Princess Anne would say she was a fan of How To Look Good Naked, but she didn’t.”

Gok Wan attends the Sister Act press night! The Musical at Eventim Apollo in London on Wednesday

About his visit to Windsor Castle he adds: ‘I just stood there and grinned at her and started laughing because I was so nervous.

“I always get very jealous when I see my contemporaries who feel so comfortable in those situations. I am not. I’m a clumsy, clumsy mess.”

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas is still baffled by the behavior of some of his co-stars.

“I’ve seen things that are very silly,” says the Spanish actor, 61.

“There’s an actor—I’m not going to tell you who, of course—every time we took a shot, he bellowed like a cow.”

Ridiculously ridiculous…

As if Tiggy Legge-Bourke’s family hadn’t suffered enough lately, I learned that firefighters had to put out a fire at her family’s estate this week.

“Thanks for the calls about the fire at Home Farm,” said Tiggy’s brother Harry Legge-Bourke, who manages the Glanusk Park estate near Crickhowell in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales.

‘Everything under control and luckily no cattle on the property at the moment. Fire brigade present.’

Tiggy Legge-Bourke, former nanny to the Duke of Cambridge, photographed outside the Supreme Court last week after the BBC agreed to pay her substantial damages

Last week, the BBC offered a fawning apology along with a payout of around £200,000 to Tiggy, the former nanny of Princes William and Harry, after she was subjected to ‘wholly baseless’ swabs by former BBC journalist Martin Bashir.

Harry Legge-Bourke, 50, a friend of the royal family, has separated from Iona, his wife of 21, as I revealed in February.

Rocketman star Taron Egerton caused concern earlier this year when he dropped out of the West End play Cock for ‘personal reasons’.

And now the Welsh actor is candid about another challenge: the misery he faced when he had to lose weight for a movie role last year.

“I fluctuate between being someone who eats really well and someone who really doesn’t eat well,” he says.

‘I played a role that required me to be in good shape, so I had to think about it’ [dieting] for a long time. It was really hard and boring.’