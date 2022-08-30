EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Cousin of the Queen banks £6m, thanks to ‘tramp’ ancestor 

Taking a Renaissance masterpiece off the wall where it had hung for 100 years—and sending it forever to a gallery hundreds of miles away—may sound like a rather bitter pill to swallow. But to the Earl of Harewood it has proved very sweet indeed.

For I can reveal that eleven years after the death of his father – the Queen’s first cousin, George Lascelles – the Earl has reached a settlement that will not only mean that the Government will waive a £3.4 million estate tax assessment. , his family coffers supplemented with £5.7 million.

In return, he parted ways with what is believed to be the only privately owned full-length portrait of Italian artist Veronese in Britain. Until recently, Portrait Of A Gentleman Of The Soranzo Family hung in the beautiful 27-metre gallery in the honey-colored Harewood House, the seat of the Lascelles family in West Yorkshire, sometimes described as England’s Versailles.

‘It was in a spectacular, gilded, baroque frame’, says an admirer of the portrait. But the frame doesn’t appear to have been part of the deal with the painting’s new owner, the National Gallery. ‘They hung it in a brown, sombre Renaissance frame – historically correct but boring’, adds the connoisseur.

That doesn’t bother film and television producer David Lascelles, as the Earl is invariably known and whose credits include The Wisdom Of Crocodiles, starring Jude Law. He and the family, I am told, are delighted that the Veronese is now in the national collection. Understandably, they are also pleased with the £5.7 million, which will be spent on the upkeep of Harewood House, now run by a trust, and on a ‘long list of conservation projects’. These were started by Lascelles’ father, George, who auctioned off £500,000 worth of ‘junk’ in 1987, including a £83,000 Chippendale bed.

But it is to George’s father, Henry, that the family owes its current windfall – not because of his marriage to George V’s daughter, Mary, the Princess Royal, but because he spent an hour talking to a man who was dressed like a wanderer.

This was his eccentric great-uncle, the unmarried 2nd Marquess of Clanricarde, shunned by the rest of the family.

When he died in 1916, he left millions to Henry, who bought the Veronese three years later – for £1,750.

How do you become a national treasure? Talk about your genitals on a chat show, according to Dame Maureen Lipman. “I don’t think you would have called Judi Dench a national treasure until she sat on Graham Norton’s couch a lot,” Lipman says. ‘She was a great actress. And now she is a great actress and a national treasure. So I think it really has to do with comedy. It’s Babs Windsor. I assume it’s Joan Collins. If you tend to sit on sofas and make witty remarks about people’s genitals, you tend to become a national treasure in the long run.”

Talulah gets out with toyboy Thomas

Actress Talulah Riley has been divorced not once but twice from American tech billionaire Elon Musk. And there is no doubt about who wears the (long) pants in her new relationship.

The 36-year-old St. Trinian star was spotted shopping in Hertford with her Game Of Thrones actor boyfriend Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who is described as her “toyboy” because he is almost five years her junior. He was wearing shorts.

Liz Hurley’s Clan Impresses Niece’s Big Day

Elizabeth Hurley’s cousin Miles lost six liters of blood after being stabbed by a gang in south London in 2018.

Now the 25-year-old model looks healthy during the raucous poolside celebrations at his sister Amelia’s wedding in Spain. He was joined by Liz’ son, Damian, 20, when Amelia exchanged vows in Catalonia with London hospital doctor Matt Cunningham.

“The most magical weekend in Barcelona for my beautiful cousin’s wedding,” Damian says, sharing this photo of himself with Amelia and Miles, the children of Liz’ older sister, Katie.

James Bond was orphaned at age 11. And James Norton, tipped to play 007, has provided insight into his own troubled childhood. The 37-year-old Grantchester star says he was bullied so badly at school that he entered therapy 20 years later.

“I’ve had a pretty grim time,” he says. “Only now, in my later adult life, do I recognize that effect and what it has done to me.”

He explains, “With the help of a therapist who released things that were really not pleasant, I’m kind of grateful for it in a weird, perverse way. It definitely formed a part of me and maybe gave me access to characters and people I play in a certain way and with a certain empathy.”

Sarkozy photographs candid Carla

Former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy has admired the view while on vacation with his wife Carla Bruni.

The model and singer, 54, shared this photo he took of her topless, looking out over the sea.

“Dernier’s districts,” she noted, which translates as “last rays” of summer.

