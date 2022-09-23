EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Celebrated photographer Lord Snowdon’s daughter and her art dealer husband split

The late Lord Snowdon was never restrained from expressing emotion, as he demonstrated when art dealer Rodolphe von Hofmannsthal sought his permission to marry his younger daughter, Frances Armstrong-Jones.

The famous photographer responded without hesitation and gave his future son-in-law his blessing – and hugged him in joy.

But how would Snowdon react if he were still alive if he saw von Hofmannsthal today? I ask because Rodolphe, 41, and Frances, 43, have separated after 16 years of marriage. “They hadn’t been in business for a while,” I’m told. “They tried to keep it together for the children, but in the end it just didn’t work out. Rodolphe has moved out.’

Their union began with a glamorous society wedding at St George’s Church, Hanover Square, in West London, where Snowdon exuded paternal pride as he gave Frances away, and with the Marchioness of the Douro and Sienna Miller and her then-beau, Jude Law, among the guests.

There, too, amid a string of Armstrong-Joneses, including Frances’ half-siblings, David (then Viscount Linley) and Sarah Chatto, was the bubbly man-about-town Nicky Haslam, who hailed Rodolphe as both ‘lavishly red-headed and singularly clever ‘ and Frances for being ‘exquisite’ and a ‘proud possessor of a 22-inch waist’. The couple (pictured, left, in 2004) have two children.

But how would Snowdon react if he were still alive if he saw von Hofmannsthal today? I ask because Rodolphe, 41, and Frances (pictured together), 43, have separated after 16 years of marriage.

Their union began with a glamorous society wedding at St George’s Church, Hanover Square, in West London, where Snowdon exuded paternal pride as he gave Frances away, and with the Marchioness of the Douro and Sienna Miller and her then-beau, Jude Law, among the guests

Lady Frances’ father – Tony Armstrong-Jones before he was ennobled – enjoyed several affairs during his first marriage to Princess Margaret, including one with Frances’ mother, Lucy Lindsay-Hogg.

Despite his 1978 marriage to Lucy – who gave birth to Frances seven months later – Snowdon was also romantically involved with journalist Ann Hills, who took her own life in 1996.

He subsequently fathered a son, Jasper, with another journalist, Melanie Cable-Alexander, in 1998.

A spokesman for von Hofmannsthal, director of the David Zwirner Gallery in London, declined to comment. Inquiries to Luncheon, the magazine Frances co-founded, went unanswered.

Porchey’s son rides to Holly’s defense

TV golden girl Holly Willoughby has been tainted by claims of ‘queue jumping’ after she and This Morning host Phillip Schofield were accused of bypassing the 13-hour line of people waiting to see the Queen lying-in-state.

Now, however, a friend of Her Majesty’s has rushed to Holly’s defence.

Harry Herbert – whose father, ‘Porchey’, the 7th Earl of Carnarvon, was the Queen’s racing manager and close confidant – passionately declares: ‘They never jumped any queue.’

He adds of the ITV hosts: “Horrible what they go through.”

Harry Herbert (right) – whose father, ‘Porchey’, the 7th Earl of Carnarvon, was the Queen’s race director and close confidants insisted that Holly (left) and Phil not skip the line

TV golden girl Holly Willoughby has been tainted by allegations of ‘queue jumping’ after she and This Morning host Phillip Schofield were accused of bypassing the 13-hour queue of people

(Very) modern manners…

Surely this is no place for a lady?

Former ‘Face of Ascot’ Martha, Lady Sitwell, has stated that she plans to join OnlyFans.

It is the site whose content creators – some of whom are sex workers, some of whom provide content that contains no nudity at all – charge users for provocative and intimate photos, videos and text messages.

Former ‘face of Ascot’ Martha, Lady Sitwell (pictured) has announced plans to join OnlyFans

‘If I read erotic literature on OnlyFans, would you pay and how much?’ she asked her admirers on Instagram.

The ex-wife of film-producing baronet Sir George Sitwell added: ‘Other suggestions (which don’t mean actually going into the game) are also welcome.’

Martha, 42, who divorced in 2017 and claims she was almost bankrupt, tells me she had ‘very positive reactions’ to her comments. She adds: ‘I’m still working on it [country sports brand]Sitwell & Whippet and I’m still writing and modeling.’

TV Phil’s des res is even more desirable

As you might imagine, Location, Location, Location host Phil Spencer has an enviable home – and he’s just got the green light to make it even more impressive.

The TV star, 52, applied to East Hampshire Council to extend the stable block on his £4.3 million country home.

Phil Spencer (pictured) has applied to East Hampshire Council to extend the stable block on his £4.3 million country estate

The six-bedroom property already boasts a tennis court, gym, cinema, games room, wine cellar and paddocks set in ten acres. Planning officer Luke Turner said: ‘The proposal is considered acceptable as it would be in scale and character with the accommodation [and] would not detract from the character and appearance of the area’.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, who sang at Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding, is a great admirer of the Queen Consort’s ex, Andrew Parker Bowles.

‘I’ve met him on many, many occasions over the years,’ says the New Zealand-born soprano, 78. ‘We went on a huge holiday up in Scotland. He says to me, “Kiri, I was the first real man to kiss you.”

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa (cartoon), who sang at Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding, is a great admirer of the Queen Consort’s ex, Andrew Parker Bowles

‘I said, “Oh, Andrew, come on, please!” He is an absolute charmer.’

In the 1980s hit To The Manor Born, Peter Bowles played a nouveau riche supermarket owner who bought Penelope Keith’s character’s estate for £1 million after her husband’s death.

In real life, the debonair actor, who died of cancer in March aged 85, left his wife, Susan, £300,000, according to probate documents. He also starred in Lytton’s Diary, based on my esteemed predecessor, Nigel Dempster.

Reports that the king plans to turn his mother’s private Scottish retreat, Balmoral, into a museum in her honor have delighted the SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford.

“Making Balmoral a year-round visitor attraction is something King Charles should consider,” he says.

“It is clear that the parts of the castle which are particularly sensitive to the late Queen should remain off limits.”

Blackford adds: ‘It would give a massive boost to both the local economy and employment. It would also help Balmoral pay its way.’

Soho heiress India Rose James has been devastated by the death of her beloved pug Aladdin.

“I’m absolutely devastated,” wailed India, who attended the launch party for photographer Gavin Bond’s Being There exhibition at Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair.

‘Words cannot describe how much it hurts.’ India, 30, was dubbed the Princess of Soho at the age of 21 when she inherited £329 million from her grandfather, porn baron Paul Raymond.

“Over ten years of support, love and companionship is absolutely irreplaceable,” she adds. ‘Enjoy doggie heaven where grandpa won’t be able to stop you from eating all the butter.’