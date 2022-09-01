EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: ‘Cancelled’ David Starkey is unrepentant as he takes on trans lobby

Uh-oh, Dr. David Starkey is once again creating a storm – and this time taking on the notoriously spiky trans lobby.

The television historian, who was ‘cancelled’ after making racist comments in 2020, has now publicly questioned the right of transgender women to identify as female.

“One of the terrible problems of the times we live in is the refusal to face the truth,” explains the Tudors expert.

David Starkey (pictured) was ‘cancelled’ after racist comments in 2020

“The whole world of so much social media, the whole world of critical race theory and the whole world of transsexualism is a gigantic lie.”

He explains: ‘It’s an act of faith – it’s a ridiculous idea that a man can become a woman.

“These are simple absurdities.

“And large segments of the population – the young population, those who, one would hope, are more searching, are most disillusioned with fiction – swallow fiction.”

Speaking on LBC’s Iain Dale All Talk podcast, Dr Starkey adds, ‘We don’t need another Jesus Christ; we need a narrator of blunt, cruel truth. Well, maybe that was Jesus. If you read the Bible, the Bible was cruel.”

dr. Starkey, 76, apologized after his inflammatory comments about slavery. He was impeached by his regular publisher, HarperCollins, and his literary agency, Rogers Coleridge & White, and also lost top academic positions after claiming that slavery was not genocide.

Last year, however, he shocked diners in London’s Soho by saying he stuck with his original insulting comments.

“I don’t regret that statement,” he said at the London Grill Club.

“I regret the way I said it and the fact that I gave my enemies a handle, which is a stupid thing to do.

“I regret stupidity, I do not regret a moral position.”

Sophie goes for a beer, the long way

Forget lying on a lounger at the Med. News anchor Sophie Raworth has spent her summer vacation completing an ‘ultra marathon’.

Newscaster Sophie Raworth (pictured) has spent her summer vacation completing an ‘ultra marathon’

The BBC star, 54, walked a grueling 35 miles across the Alps from Switzerland to France via three mountains and nearly 12,000 feet of climbing. “Mountain madness,” says the businessman’s daughter, pictured at the finish line enjoying a well-deserved drink.

“It took me 11 hours and 54 minutes to get to that beer. It has never tasted so good.’

Former drag queen Paul O’Grady is unimpressed with desperate TV executives reviving old shows, most recently the hit ’90s Gladiators, which lined up for a major reboot on BBC1. “I wish they put out a few new shows, really, instead of reviving the old formats,” Lily Savage’s comedian tells me. “It would be nice to have some new stuff.” O’Grady isn’t against reviving the weird old show, though: He hosted Blankety Blank after it had been off the air for seven years.

Sleeping bag style for royal party goer Amelia

Once described as the most beautiful royal by Tatler magazine, Lady Amelia Windsor is also one of the most daring sartists.

Lady Amelia, 27, wore a quilted green jacket over her £55 pink slip dress, made from recycled polyester and designed by womenswear brand Omnes

The model granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, wore a quilted green jacket to a fashion party in London that could have passed for a sleeping bag.

Lady Amelia, 27, wore it over her £55 pink slip dress, made from recycled polyester and designed by womenswear brand Omnes.

She says vegan influences her fashion style and has used her Instagram page to show off eco choices, such as a £295 recycled leather bag made with her input.

Even some of the country’s most celebrated restaurateurs will struggle to survive this winter. Michelin-starred Tom Kerridge, a judge at Great British Menu, says: ‘Energy costs in one of my pubs have gone from £60,000 to £420,000 a year. It’s just downright ridiculous. I have to make an extra £360,000 a year from that pub – or an extra £3 million a year in sales – just to go on and on. “Hospitality in this country is going to close.”

Dame Emma’s sister is living the good life

Dame Emma Thompson has had a red carpet existence, with homes in North London, Scotland and Venice. Yet the sister and co-actress of the Oscar winner, Sophie Thompson, lives in a different world.

Dame Emma Thompson (left) lives on the red carpet, with homes in North London, Scotland and Venice, while her sister Sophie (right) lives in another world

‘[My home] is an attic in the East End of London and it’s full of color,” said Sophie, 60, divorced from actor Richard Lumsden. “I always say to my comrades, ‘I’m in the eyrie,’ which is usually used to describe a bird’s nest.

“I have to keep it tidy, because it’s quite small. I used to live in a big, dilapidated house with a kitchen.’

She adds: ‘My money is mainly spent in cheese shops and thrift shops. I get my entire wardrobe from the thrift store.’