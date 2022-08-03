EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Body Coach Joe Wicks’ worth falls by £3million 

Until now, he’s been known as much for his winnings as he is for his pushups, but it seems the ever-growing fortune of the country’s favorite gym teacher has reached the buffers, at least temporarily.

Newly released figures show that the company that Joe Wicks uses to channel some of its revenue has suffered a decline of around £3 million.

Joe Wicks Ltd’s net worth has now fallen to £4 million, while that figure was closer to £7 million last year.

However, it’s not all bad news for the burpee-loving Body Coach guru – who was awarded an MBE at Windsor Castle for his services to fitness – as £1 million in cash and £3 million in assets are on the books, although the cash amount has been halved, as last year’s accounts showed it was the £2million mark.

“Joe has two more sets of bills to come in so we don’t know the exact numbers of his total income yet, but it’s interesting to see the drop for a guy who’s been making so much money lately,” says my husband with the calculator .

“During the pandemic it was reported that Wicks was earning £115,000 a week, but it was always unlikely that he would continue to earn the salary of a Premier League footballer forever.

“Interestingly, there’s no wage disclosure either, so it’s hard to decipher exactly what he paid in wages.”

Joe, 36, is married to model Rosie Jones, with whom he shares two children and also a home in Los Angeles.

But he and his wife have seemingly decided to keep the UK as their primary residence and raise their daughter Indie, four, and two-year-old son Marley in their £4.4 million Surrey mansion.

Despite his knack for fitness, Wicks occasionally admits to “eating emotionally.” Earlier this year he said: ‘I’m not perfect. I have days when I do emotional eating and sit on the couch.

“Especially if I see something painful on the news, or if something triggers me and makes me really stressed and anxious.”

Poor old John Cleese. The increasingly sensitive soul worries that the lack of diversity in the England women’s football team could lead to the BBC giving the Lionesses the boot.

“Is it right that they should all be blondes?” snaps the Monty Python star, 82. ‘The BBC now requires entertainers to reflect diversity in their shows, under a fairly rigid quota system. Is there a danger that the BBC will refuse to broadcast matches starring such a non-inclusive team?’

Given the Pythons’ ties to Oxford and Cambridge, Cleese’s comments are no doubt in response to former BBC comedy head Shane Allen, who previously said that if the Beeb were to put on a new show these days, ‘it won’t be’ [by] six Oxbridge white guys’.

Lady Mary is really in the spotlight

Highclere Castle has named one of its pigs ‘Lady Mary’ after the Downton Abbey character played by Michelle Dockery (pictured)

I’m not sure what Lady Mary Crawley of Downton has to say about a pig named after her.

“We named some of our pigs after characters in Downton Abbey,” says a statement from the Hampshire pile where Julian Fellowes’ historical drama was filmed.

‘Highclere is not just a castle, it is also a home – for people and animals.’

Colin Farrell has played other people on screen for 25 years and says there is no harder role than playing herself.

“You can’t bring yourself to the party. You’re always there,” says the 46-year-old Irishman, whose most recent role is supervillain Penguin in The Batman, the latest big-screen rendition of the caped crusader.

“You know, if something isn’t right in your personal life, it doesn’t help to go to work and get the chance to play for someone else for a few hours.”

The former Ballykissangel actor has since become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars.

Sounds like Kirsty is writing the lyrics to love

Kirsty Bertarelli poses for her performance supporting Mick Hucknall and Simply Red at Edinburgh Castle on July 18, 2010

When one-time Miss UK Kirsty Roper met her now ex-husband, Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, she was inspired to co-write the lyrics for Black Coffee, a No. 1 hit for girl band All Saints.

Now, a year after her 21-year marriage to Bertarelli ended in divorce, Cupid’s arrow strikes Kirsty again.

“Sometimes the stars align – you held my hand and made me shine. . . love knows no bounds when it’s pure and sweet – stable as the ground beneath your feet,” Kirsty, 51, wrote on social media alongside this photo.

Perhaps she will develop the embryonic lyrics in her £52 million mansion overlooking Lake Geneva, or her £8 million chalet in Gstaad.

Both were part of her £400 million divorce settlement.

Katie Melua on tour makes two for the road!

For someone who was previously married to a world superbike racer, singer Katie Melua is quick on it.

After confirming in 2020 that she and her husband of eight years, James Toseland, were divorced, I can reveal that the 37-year-old has not only seemingly found love again, but that she is also expecting her first child.

Singer Katie Melua (pictured), 37, is expecting her first child

This will be my first tour with a baby belly! I can’t believe I just wrote that!’

The notoriously private singer refuses to reveal the name of her new admirer.