EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: BBC man tackles Gary Lineker over anti-Tory comments 

As the BBC’s biggest earner with an obscene £1.36 million a year, Gary Lineker pretends to be untouchable.

But one of the company’s workers has boldly taken the Match Of The Day torch because of his blatant anti-Tory bias.

After Lineker’s last social media appearance with the government, foreign news editor Neil Henderson asked: ‘Do you have the freedom to tweet about these things because you have a different contract than mine? Because I’d be fired if I did.’ Lineker claimed that impartiality rules don’t apply to him because he doesn’t work in current affairs, mockingly, “You know that, don’t you?”

Pointing out that most BBC presenters avoid showing off their affiliations, Henderson said: ‘I don’t see the people at Strict giving me their six cents on politics.’

He also stressed the importance of impartiality ‘the BBC lives and dies by…if you can’t stand it, stop it’. If only…

After the Duchess’s rap fan, Queen is now ready for her DJs

Not to be outdone by the Duchess of Kent, who spoke at the weekend about her penchant for gangsta rap music through the likes of Ice Cube, the Queen has been revealed to be an admirer of DJs – that’s disc jockeys rather than tuxedos.

William Orbit, a music producer for Madonna, tells me he played tunes for Her Majesty – and her fascination with the art of DJing was apparent.

“I played for the Queen at Buckingham Palace for her Christmas staff party,” he tells me at a launch party for his new album, The Painter, at the Blacks’ private club in Soho. “Her parties for Palace staff are huge. Every gardener, every guard, it’s all in the palace, in the ballroom.

“You have to work one year for Her Majesty to be invited, and two years if you want your husband to come.” He says of his conversations with the Queen: ‘She is sweet. She always talks to you. She is so beautiful and charismatic. We had a nice chat about DJing.’

Orbit, 65, admits the monarch, 96, didn’t hit the dance floor herself. “She goes to bed at nine o’clock because she’s a little too old to dance, then everyone starts going crazy.

“I finally had my own butler. He says, “Mr. Orbit, sir, I’m going to give you this CD of the National Anthem, and if you play it, the party on my mark is over.”

“Because the queen is in the house, you play the whole thing and the flag goes out, but when she’s not there, they only play half.”

In an interview last weekend, Katharine Kent, 89, married to the Queen’s niece, admitted that “I don’t know all their names” when talking about rap artists she liked, but she could confirm Ice Cube and Eminem.

The crown star Debicki makes a statement about the food run

It’s not a fashion look that Princess Diana ever preferred…

Actress Elizabeth Debicki, who will play Diana in the upcoming series The Crown, slipped into what looked like pajama bottoms as she went to the shops to buy some fruit near her home in North London.

The Australian, 32, who made a name for himself with Tom Hiddleston in the BBC hit The Night Manager, also made a political statement wearing a T-shirt with the slogan ‘Abortion is healthcare’, while holding boxes of cherries.

Debicki takes over from Emma Corrin as Diana in the Netflix drama, portraying the princess (below) as her marriage to Prince Charles collapses amid bitterness. But at 6ft 3in, the star is five inches taller than Diana was.

Downton’s Hugh gets a dark twist

Best known as the morally upright Earl of Grantham in Downton Abbey, Hugh Bonneville is surprisingly convincing as a man hiding a seedy secret in the upcoming Netflix movie I Came By.

“You could say it’s a dark twist, but others will say I’m revealing my true self,” he tells me of his character, retired judge Sir Hector Blake, during a screening at London’s Ham Yard Hotel. .

Bonneville, 58, (pictured with co-star Kelly Macdonald) has also appeared in films Scenes Of A Sexual Nature and Conspiracy Of Silence.

Countess Bathurst has revealed she has broken bones due to her fear of wasps. “I’m terrified of buzzing insects,” says the chatelaine of Cirencester Park in Gloucestershire. ‘I was relaxing on a lounger in our garden when a wasp decided to land on my leg. I slammed my thigh hard to get it loose – and in the same motion, I jumped off my tanning bed. When I got up, convinced I was going to get a sting, I tripped. To make matters worse, in the confusion I forgot to break my fall – and my hand remained under my body. Not only am I winding myself up, but I broke two fingers.’