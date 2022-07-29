EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Aristocracy’s most poisonous feud turns even more toxic

Once convicted of violating the Public Order Act, Otis Ferry and fellow members of the so-called ‘Westminster Eight’ were star guests when the Game Fair opened yesterday at Ragley, the Marquis of Hertford’s magnificent 6,000-acre Warwickshire estate – 18 years after daring cracks in the House of Commons during a debate about the fox hunt.

But there is no such welcome for one the Marquess is better known to and who has never been taken into police custody – his eldest son and heir, William Seymour, Earl of Yarmouth.

Instead, I can reveal that William and his wife, former Goldman Sachs banker Kelsey Wells, will join the 120,000 others expected at the three-day fair by raising the price of admission.

“Lord and Lady Yarmouth have bought tickets in their personal capacity to attend the Game Fair,” said a spokesperson for St Maur, the elderflower liqueur company the couple founded four years ago.

The move is not without risk. ‘Harry’ [the Marquess] William wrote to say that if we, or anyone associated with us, set foot on the estate he would consider it a violation and use all legal means available to stop us from doing so,” Kelsey claimed last year. .

She had spoken out after allegedly being subjected by William’s family to scathing disregard for social practices, such as calling the butler by his first name and using her mother-in-law Lady Hertford’s bathroom without permission.

“He specifically included his one-year-old grandson in that edict,” added Kelsey, who has since given birth to a second son. The Game Fair proved to be a great opportunity to get together, especially if St Maur managed to get a stand at the event. “Our application has been rejected,” said a St Maur spokesperson. The Game Fair said they were oversubscribed for liquor providers. We asked if they had any particular problem with St Maur’s participation, given the connection Lord Yarmouth has? [with Ragley]. They refused to answer that question.’

Despite their disappointment, I’m told the Yarmouths have donated a prize worth £1,500 to the Game Fair lottery, raising money to help alleviate food poverty.

The Game Fair maintains that St Maur’s application has been rejected due to lack of space.

Lord and Lady Hertford refuse to say whether William and Kelsey will be treated as intruders. No doubt they will at least arm themselves for a chance meeting with William’s aunt, Lady Carolyn Seymour, who wrote him that his wedding invitation was “embarrassingly awful” and signed off: “You pompous ass/t*t/p **** – choose but.’

Dame Emma’s Gaia Finds New Leading Actor

Dame Emma Thompson and Strictly star Gaia, daughter of Greg Wise, found a man floating her boat last fall when she began a passionate romance with Scottish naval engineer Daniel Kent, who is working on one of the world’s most spectacular superyachts.

Now the 22-year-old actress has pushed him overboard and is dating Swiss-born Basil Eidenbenz, 29, who stars in Netflix hit The Witcher. The pair were spotted performing Sister Act: The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, West London. “They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” whispers a fellow listener.

Former party girl Davina reveals bump

She used to be known as ‘Hardcore Harbord’ for her enthusiastic partying, but Prince Harry’s old friend Davina Harbord will now be putting her feet up.

Because Davina, 35, married to Old Harrovian financier Freddie Streeter, is expecting their first child. She confirmed the pregnancy by sharing this photo of her baby bump with friends including Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas who is also in the family.

Pilates instructor Davina — whose sister, Astrid, became close to the prince after his divorce from Chelsy Davy — surprised friends by revealing that SHE asked Streeter the question.

She explained, “It was one of the most nerve-wracking things I’ve ever done.”

The smart set talks about… Daredevil’s plan to settle down

Once described as “the most bad-ass Old Etonian ever,” daredevil author Alexander Fiske-Harrison is finally settling in.

The Chelsea-born former bullfighter and bull runner, 45, now spends most of his time in Spain and is engaged to top Austrian polo player Klarina Pichler, 41.

“I want children,” he tells me. ‘I’m ready. The plan for the wedding is Seville, as soon as we can get our families together. After our marriage we will live in Spain.’

Fiske-Harrison previously dated Lord Brocket’s model daughter, Antalya Nall-Cain, 13 years his junior, who braved the Pamplona bull run with him shortly after they met.

His best man is likely Law & Order star Hugh Dancy, the husband of Homeland actress Claire Danes. “We were in Oxford together and after college we were roommates.”

Fancy working for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge? Our future king and queen are promoting a top office organizer who can also act as a meet and greeter. For an annual salary of between £30,000 and £40,000, the senior executive assistant will act as ‘the main point of contact’ for Prince William and Catherine. The ad on the royal website says the role will be ‘at the heart of the household’s activities’.

Idris Elba, who has just finished shooting a big-screen version of the BBC crime drama Luther, has set his sights on a collaboration with Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I went to a friend’s party recently and he was there, and we struck up a conversation,” says The Wire star Elba, 49. “It just felt like, you know what, I’d love to work with this guy. He’s a really nice guy and of course he’s an incredible actor, but you know when you just get a vibe with someone, and you say, “Okay Leo, let’s go for it”.’ Check out this space.

Was Siren Charlotte Rampling with Russell?

Charlotte Rampling, still mesmerizing at 76, is in the mood for reveal.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who rose to fame in Georgy Girl – “a doll that never gets out of trouble” – recalls co-starring with Russell Crowe in the 1993 film Hammers Over The Anvil.

She was married to philandering French musician Jean-Michel Jarre, now 73, while Crowe was in an on-again, off-again relationship with actress Danielle Spencer, who later became his wife.

Charlotte Rampling, still mesmerizing at 76, is in the mood for reveal

“A very attractive young man,” Rampling muses, explaining that it was before Crowe, now 58, “got big,” thanks to movies like Gladiator. Rampling adds: ‘I had a flirt. You could leave it at that.’

She admitted last year that she had a menage a trois in the 1960s with Bryan Southcombe, later her first husband, and model Randall Laurence, but she had denied it for years because her parents were “quite conventional.”

(Very) modern manners

While many ‘snowflakes’ whined about the heat last week, the Earl of Leicester is benefiting from the warming climate.

Thomas Coke, 57, who is hosting the Queen’s New Year’s Day shoot at his stately home near Sandringham, is set to plant red vines at his renovated winery, in the walled garden on the Holkham estate in Norfolk. “Red wine grown in this country is usually pretty nasty stuff,” the so-called “Turnip toff” tells me. “We’re already growing a decent white, a good rose, but hopefully the way the sun shines in the new winery out the back will bring some flavor out of the red grapes.”

Every cloud has a silver lining. . .