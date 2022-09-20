EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Amazing image shows Charles sporting stubble as he met Johnny Cash in 1970s

King Charles has grown his hair longer. Maybe he could grow a beard too?

Music legend Johnny Cash’s daughter has shared this photo of the revered monarch meeting her father in 1976, on his way to see Princess Anne at the Montreal Olympics.

Musician Roseanne Cash says: ‘I’ve been debating all day whether or not to post this picture, but it’s just too good to keep secret.’

C4 is forced to shelve a “fear” Frankie Boyle show for the royals

Asking Frankie Boyle to make a documentary about the Royal Family was always likely to cause an uproar.

Broadcasting the program after the death of the beloved Queen would provoke revulsion.

And now, I hear, Channel 4 has shelved plans to air the show.

“You won’t be seeing that show for a long time, if at all,” an insider tells me. A Channel 4 spokesman said: ‘We are reviewing our schedules carefully in light of events and any changes will be announced.’

Former Mock The Week panelist Boyle has expressed his frustration, saying: ‘Let’s spare a thought for anyone who was just putting the finishing touches on a humorous documentary about the monarchy.’

Last month I reported that the public service network had commissioned the controversial comedian to make the show, Frankie Boyle: Monarchy.

It said he ‘turned his wry eye to the state of the British monarchy and its future’, adding: ‘He wonders, “Will the monarchy soon be put out of its misery as it gently slips away under the soft pillow of our collective apathy? Does the Royal Family have any place in the modern world?” ‘

Boyle, 50, has previously made ‘jokes’ about the Queen that were so offensive that one Conservative MP described them as ‘scandalously disgusting’.

David Davis said: ‘Just because the Queen is the Queen doesn’t mean she doesn’t have feelings and she shouldn’t be subjected to these kinds of comments on a national television programme.’

The BBC was forced to cut a line from its Comic Relief coverage in 2013 after Boyle, commenting that the Queen had been hospitalized, said: “I wish she was dead.”

In July, when he appeared at the Latitude Festival, he said he wished people would stop speculating about the Queen dying as “it’s going to take away my enjoyment of the event when it happens”.

After the Queen’s death, he ‘joked’ the King: ‘Charles seems emotional because he thinks about how much less fuss there will be when he dies later this year.

‘If he goes in the middle of the World Cup, he might not even be in the news.’

The spectacle of the Queen’s funeral was undermined for the gentlemen of the Turf Club by an edict barring them from a first-floor terrace with an enviable view of The Mall, from which members have seen the Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee processions, and Prince William’s wedding.

‘It appears the order came from the Metropolitan Police,’ I am told. “Very disappointing.”

Kirsty’s pride at wedding

Kirsty Wark, 67, is pictured with her daughter Caitlin Clements, 32, her husband, TV and film producer Alan Clements, 61, and their actor and playwright son James Clements, 30

Kirsty Wark was at Balmoral last week reporting on the Queen’s death, but the Newsnight host had a happy event to attend before Her Majesty’s funeral.

Her daughter, journalist Caitlin Clements, 32, was married at Kinkell Byre in St. Andrews at the weekend with civil servant Callum Galloway, 31 (below).

Wark’s daughter, journalist Caitlin Clements, 32, was married at the weekend at Kinkell Byre in St. Andrews with civil servant Callum Galloway, 31.

When comedian Frank Skinner visited King Charles at Clarence House, the then prince had only one thing on his mind: the video-sharing website YouTube.

“He said to me, “Are you on YouTube? I got my own channel now, just this week. I read some of the comments.” ‘

Skinner was concerned about what the king could face, as online comments can be downright rude.

“I said, “Really? Don’t read the comments. No, honestly.” You can imagine some of the horrors that would be there. He said, “Maybe I’ll get my assistant to look into them.”‘

My advice to His Majesty: watch the Mail+ talk show Palace Confidential instead.

Appropriate suit for the prince of pop at a movie premiere

Is pop star Harry Styles taking style tips from King Charles?

The As It Was singer, 28, turned up at the New York premiere of his film Don’t Worry Darling wearing a double-breasted jacket that wouldn’t have looked out of place on our new monarch.

It was part of a Gucci suit designed by the former One Direction singer’s friend and collaborator, Alessandro Michele.

Styles’ costar Olivia Wilde, 38, who directed the film, turned heads in a backless black Yves Saint Laurent maxi dress (below).

The Queen was head of the Church of England but treasured a Mormon ‘bible’ given to her by Olive Osmond, mother of The Osmonds, after a Royal Command Performance in 1972.

Olive handed Her Majesty a copy of the Book of Mormon and said, ‘I want to give you my most treasured possession.’

The Osmonds sang for the Queen again in 2003 and she stopped to speak to Jimmy Osmond, telling him: ‘I remember your mother and I still have your Mormon Bible.’