Eddie Redmayne poses with fans on the red carpet at The Good Nurse premiere in Switzerland

Eddie Redmayne was all smiles as he posed on the red carpet with fans at the Swiss premiere of The Good Nurse on Sunday.

The Oscar-winning actor, 40, cut a neat figure in a gray wool double-breasted blazer and matching trousers.

He paired the smart number with a crisp shirt and black bow tie when he attended the 18th Zurich Film Festival at the Kongresshaus.

Incredible: Eddie Redmayne was all smiles as he posed on the red carpet with fans during The Good Nurse’s premiere in Switzerland on Sunday

The star opted for a pair of striking black boots with a red toe and styled his dark brown locks with spikes.

Eddie seemed cheerful as he took selfies and signed autographs for fans while on the star-studded red carpet.

At the festival Eddie took the Golden Eye Award where he addressed the guests on stage.

Excited: The Oscar-winning actor, 40, cut a neat figure in a gray wool double-breasted blazer and matching trousers

Brave: The star opted for a pair of bold black boots with a red toe and styled his dark brown locks up

Eddie stars in the true crime thriller alongside Jessica Chastain, who plays a struggling single mother trying to survive her demanding career as a nurse at a New Jersey hospital.

She initially develops a rapport with a new nurse (played by Eddie), but after some of her patients who seemed to be improving under unusual circumstances die, she begins to suspect him of foul play.

Eddie plays Charles Cullen in the film responsible for 29 confirmed deaths.

All smiles: he paired the smart number with a crisp shirt and black bow tie when he attended the 18th Zurich Film Festival at the Kongresshaus

Unbelievable: Eddie looked cheerful when he took selfies

Meet and greet: Award-winning actor signed autographs for fans while on the star-studded red carpet

Looking good: Eddie caused a storm on his way to the event

However, the serial killer claimed to have killed as many as 40 people, and some investigators involved in the case believe he may have killed more than 300 people.

This makes him possibly the most deadly American serial killer, according to Charles Graeber’s 2007 New York Magazine story, which formed the basis for his 2013 book and, in turn, the movie.

The Good Nurse will be released in US theaters on October 19, followed by a streaming release on Netflix on October 26.

Congratulations: at the festival Eddie took the Golden Eye Award where he addressed the guests on stage

Wow: Eddie plays Charles Cullen in the true thriller responsible for 29 confirmed deaths