Eddie Murphy’s ex Nicole Murphy, 54, proves she is still in top shape

Nicole Murphy made hearts beat faster when she stepped into West Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon.

The 54-year-old media personality took full advantage of the blistering summer weather when she showed off much of her impressive physique while taking her dog for a walk with a friend.

The reality TV personality has recently focused on promoting and expanding her own skincare brand.

Murphy wore an almost all-white outfit with an athletic top that showed off a small portion of her taut stomach, as well as her sculpted arms.

Eddie Murphy’s former wife also wore a skirt that showed off her chiseled thighs, as well as a matching pair of athletic sneakers.

The social media personality added a bit of darkness to her look with a black fanny pack and accessorized with a single bracelet.

Much of her gorgeous light brown hair was covered in a cap to match the dominant tone of her outfit.

Although she is known for her work as a model, Murphy has also branched out into the skincare field and previously founded a brand called yFOY.

The reality TV personality has since branched out and started offering several wellness products through her line.

She has also taken a hands-on approach to promoting her business and is often featured in the promotional materials.

Murphy spoke about working on yFOY during an interview with Bronze Magazine and was proud that her offerings were all-natural.

She said she “wanted to make sure I can stand behind my products and believe in them 100%.”

The former model then discussed starting slowly and a measured approach to growing her brand.

‘I thought it was important to start slowly with the introduction of the new products. I wanted to introduce yFOY in a simple way because that’s what it’s all about: simplicity and affordability,” she said.

Murphy made it clear that she was preparing to introduce several other offerings to the public over time.

She stated, “I’m so excited to share my tried and true secrets with everyone and I plan to add more products that will help everyone love themselves and find their youth!”