Eddie Murphy slips in Axel Foley mode for scene with Taylour Paige in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Eddie Murphy retires one of his beloved movie characters for another thrilling ride on the streets of Beverly Hills.

The actor and comedian will return as Axel Foley in the upcoming movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the fourth installment in the hit movie franchise.

And since the main photography for the shoot only started a few days ago, Murphy was spotted on Wednesday filming a car scene in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood with co-star Taylour Paige.

Decked out in Foley’s signature Detroit Lions varsity jacket over a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans, Murphy sat in the front passenger seat next to Paige, who was behind the wheel of the red convertible BMW.

The car made its way through the streets using movie magic: a trailer attachment with a camera on it for close-up shots of the scene.

Paige, 31, who is best known for her roles in the VH1 sports drama series Hit the Floor (2013-2016) and the black crime comedy Zola (2018), looked focused as she stared forward as she pulled up the scenes with her locks. to a sandwich.

Old School: The WJLB call sign returned to the Detroit area for a third time in 1980, along with an Urban Contemporary format, which was just a few years before Foley is said to have embarked on his first mission from the Motor City to Beverly Hills for the first movie, Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Back on set, Murphy, 61, would shed his character’s signature jacket to reveal that it read on his yellow t-shirt: “WJLB FM 98′, on the front cover, that’s a real radio station in Detroit, Michigan.

The WJLB call sign returned to the Detroit area for a third time in 1980, along with an Urban Contemporary format, which was just a few years before Foley would have embarked on his first mission from the Motor City to Beverly Hills for the first movie , Beverly Hills cop (1984).

Playing Foley, a shrewd Detroit cop who visits Beverly Hills to solve the murder of his best friend, ended up scoring big with the audience. It was an instant blockbuster, receiving critical acclaim, earning $234 million at the North American domestic box office, and $316 million worldwide, on a budget of just $13 million. Those numbers were good enough to make it the highest-grossing film released in the US in 1984

The buddy cop action comedy also starred Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Lisa Eilbacher, Ronny Cox, Paul Reiser, Steven Berkoff, and Jonathan Banks.

With many of the same cast members back in the fold, Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) would also become a box office hit three years later, grossing over $153 million domestically, while nearly surpassing the worldwide revenue of the film. original equaled $300 million on a $27 million budget.

The third installment, Beverly Hills Cop III (1994), seven years later, didn’t do so well at the box office, grossing $42.6 million in the US and $76.5 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $119.2 million in addition to a $50 million budget.

The fourth installment in the film franchise is a long time coming, as it was originally discussed in the mid-1990s, but eventually died out.

It went into a complicated production process with several directors and screenwriters connected at various points over the years, starting again in 2006.

Everything finally fell into place and Mark Molloy was brought in as director in April 2022, after Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were out of the running to focus on Batgirl.

Malloy will work from a script by Will Beall, who is best known for the penny films Gangster Squad (2013) and Aquaman (2018).

Principal photography began in Los Angeles on August 29, with actor Joseph Gordon Levitt as one of Murphy’s co-stars for the film.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is expected to be released by Netflix, although a definitive premiere date has not been officially announced.