Eddie Murphy is all smiles on the set of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Eddie Murphy is back on the beat and laughing on the set of the highly anticipated Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

The 61-year-old actor was spotted on the set in downtown Los Angeles with co-stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige.

Production on the highly anticipated Netflix sequel started last week, although it’s unclear when it will be released.

Murphy was seen wearing a baby blue t-shirt under a dark blue jacket with a black collar and cuffs.

He completed his look with light blue jeans and white Adidas sneakers with green stripes.

The actor was chatting with Gordon-Levitt, who wore a maroon jacket under a green shirt.

Gordon-Levitt also sported a scruffy beard and slightly disheveled black curly hair, completing his look with black pants and dark blue sneakers.

He was also seen with co-star Taylour Paige, who wore a yellow and white striped top under an olive green jacket.

She completed her look with gold earrings, stylish black sunglasses and dark blue jeans.

The casting of both Gordon-Levitt and Paige was announced by Deadline at the end of August, which also showed that filming was in progress.

No details have been given about the characters they will play in the sequel, nor have any plot details been released.

They join returning franchise stars John Ashton (John Taggart), Judge Reinhold (Billy Rosewood) and Paul Reiser (Jeffrey Friedman).

Mark Molloy – best known for directing a number of Apple commercials – will make his directorial debut in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

Working from a script by Will Beall (Aquaman), Jerry Bruckheimer returns to produce the sequel.

The project was originally set up at Paramount Pictures, but moved to Netflix in 2019.

Writer: He’s working on a script by Will Beall (Aquaman), and Jerry Bruckheimer returns to produce the sequel