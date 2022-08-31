Eddie Murphy dons THAT iconic Detroit Lions jacket while filming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley in LA

<!–

Eddie Murphy looked relaxed while filming a scene from Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old actor wore a black varsity jacket with a blue Detroit Lions symbol on the chest.

He wore it over a gray T-shirt that read “Mumford Physical Education” on the front.

The Shrek actor added a pair of light blue jeans. He put his arm in a sling for the scene.

Murphy reportedly filmed his scene alongside Taylour Paige of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom fame.

The Golden Globe Award winner previously played Axel Foley, a clever Detroit cop who moves to Beverly Hills to solve his friend’s murder, in the first four Beverly Hills Cop movies.

This is the second time Murphy has been spotted working on the film, which had suffered detours and delays, and it comes a day after the announcement that Murphy will be joined by two more powerful players recently cast for the film.

Confirmation came Monday that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige would be joining the cast, although neither role was revealed.

Gordon-Levitt was recently praised for his roles in Super Pumped and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Paige signed her deal to join the cast while many of her projects are in post-production.

Fans might be excited to see Murphy back in the role of Detective Foley after two decades of false starts and Netflix taking over the production rights.

The project is directed by Mark Molloy and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman.

This upcoming Beverly Hills Cop movie is just one of many the star has in store for fans and audiences alike.

His film You People, which follows new couples and their interactions with family members, is in post-production, while his films Triplets, a sequel to the 1988 film Twins, and Candy Cane Lane are in pre-production.

One of many: This upcoming Beverly Hills Cop movie is just one of many the star has in store for fans and audiences