Eddie Murphy dons Detroit Lions varsity jacket during Beverly Hills Cop 4 night shoot in LA

Eddie Murphy stepped back into Axel Foley’s shoes on Monday as shooting for his new movie, Beverly Hills Cop 4, continued Monday in downtown Los Angeles.

The 61-year-old actor cut a casual figure in his iconic black Detroit Lions varsity jacket with gray sleeves, which he wore over a yellow T-shirt and faded jeans.

He completed his look with white sneakers, while his counterpart Taylour Paige looked chic in a gray blazer and matching flared trousers, along with a red checked shirt.

The actor was without his stunt double — a regular on-set presence — as he shot his scenes.

The Golden Globe Award winner previously played Foley, a clever Detroit police officer who moves to Los Angeles to solve his friend’s murder, in Beverly Hills Cop, the 1987 sequel and the 1994 release Beverly Hills Cop III.

It was recently confirmed that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour would be joining the cast, although their roles are yet to be determined.

Joseph has been acclaimed for his roles in Super Pumped and The Trial of the Chicago 7, while Taylour signed her deal to join the cast as many of her current projects are in post-production.

Elsewhere, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton are expected to reprise their respective roles as Detective William “Billy” Rosewood and Sergeant John Taggart.

The project is directed by Mark Molloy and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is just one of many new movies Eddie has in store for fans and audiences alike.

His film You People, which follows new couples and their interactions with family members, is in post-production, while his films Triplets, a sequel to the 1988 film Twins, and Candy Cane Lane are in pre-production.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley hasn’t been given an official release date yet.