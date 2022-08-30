Eddie Murphy back as Axel Foley filming Beverly Hills Cop reboot

<!–

Eddie Murphy was first seen on set on Tuesday reprising his role as Detective Axel Foley in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise in Los Angeles.

With a touch of movie magic, the Los Angeles-based set was made to look like a wintry city airport, complete with fake snow.

Murphy, 61, seemed to have a lot of character as he donned a remarkably well-known outfit that fans will recognize from the film’s earlier sequels.

This marks the first time Murphy has been filmed since production on the fourth installment of the franchise began after a decades-long delay.

Playing the beloved quirky detective who catapulted his career in 1984, Murphy wore the signature varsity jacket, T-shirt and jeans as he raced through the bustling set.

The footage from the set marks a triumphant kick-off for the film that has faced detours and delays and comes a day after the announcement that Murphy will be joined by two more power players recently cast for the film.

Confirmation came Monday that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige would be joining the cast, although neither role was revealed.

Gordon-Levitt was recently lauded for his roles in Super Pumped and The Trial of the Chicago 7, making the 41-year-old actor one of the most in-demand actors of our time.

Paige, the talented beauty known for her roles in Zola and Sharp Stick, signed her deal to join the cast while many of her projects are in post-production.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley continues the story of a Detroit cop who investigates big cases in Los Angeles

Released in 1984, the original Beverly Hills Cop helped launch Murphy’s career and introduced the story of a Detroit police officer investigating major cases in Los Angeles.

In 1987, Beverly Hills Cop II appeared on screen and followed the Detroit cop back to California to help his old colleagues Rosewood and Taggart investigate the shooting of Captain Bogomi.

In the 1994 Beverly Hills Cop III plot, while investigating a car theft gang, Detective Foley encountered the same men who murdered his boss who were running a counterfeit money ring from a Los Angeles theme park.

In the new sequel, Axel Foley continues the story of a Detroit police officer who finds himself in Beverly Hills navigating his investigation through dramatic cases.

Fans are excited to see Murphy back in the role of Detective Foley after two decades of false starts and Netflix taking over the production rights.

The project is directed by Mark Molloy and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman.