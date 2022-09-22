Eddie McGuire claims big problem with racism accusations against Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan

Former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has claimed Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan were beset by disturbing allegations they were involved in pressuring an Indigenous player to have his partner abort their unborn child.

McGuire’s stance on the bombshell allegations of racism against the Hawthorn club has drawn a furious response from the journalist whose report detailed the allegations, as he claims the long-serving football figure has tarnished his reputation.

The shocking allegations against the Hawks were revealed after the team commissioned an external review into allegations of racism which have been delivered to the AFL.

McGuire (pictured giving a speech earlier this year) said Clarkson and Fagan were unfairly attacked by the shocking allegations, which include an allegation they pressured an Indigenous Hawthorn player into having his partner abort their unborn child

A former former Hawthorn player alleged a group of senior figures at the club, including Clarkson, pressured him to get his partner to terminate her pregnancy, according to an ABC report.

The player claimed the group – which he said also included Clarkson’s then-senior assistant Fagan – also encouraged him to break up with his partner and move into an assistant coach’s home, the report said.

Both coaches have denied the allegations, saying they knew nothing about the allegations before they came forward. Clarkson has delayed the start of his work with new club North Melbourne so he can cooperate with an AFL investigation and Fagan has stepped down from his role with the Brisbane Lions.

McGuire said the pair were not even given the “courtesy” of being informed of the shocking allegations before they became public – echoing Clarkson’s complaint that he has not been given a “fair trial” in the scandal.

Clarkson (left) and Fagan (pictured together in 2015 during their time at Hawthorn) have both denied the allegations, stating they were not consulted during the club’s external review of its treatment of First Nations players

‘Clarkson should have been told once [Hawthorn] had the report … the AFL and Hawthorn have had the report for a week with these blistering allegations, it certainly should have been presented to them at some point,’ McGuire told Channel Nine’s Footy Classified program on Wednesday night.

When his fellow panellist, respected football reporter Caroline Wilson, responded that Russell Jackson – the author of the ABC report – went to ‘all parties’ with the allegations on Monday, McGuire was not happy.

‘My understanding from Brisbane was that it was sent to Brisbane through the General [phone] number, on the email,” he said.

“Either Hawthorn or the AFL, having had this report for a number of days, just out of courtesy should have gone to both of those people and said these are the allegations.”

ABC journalist Russell Jackson – whose report detailed the ‘scorching’ allegations against the Hawks – reacted furiously to McGuire’s claims (pictured)

Ex-Hawks boss Clarkson’s November 1 start with his new club North Melbourne has been delayed by the allegations and Fagan (right) has stepped down from his role at Brisbane

McGuire’s inference that Jackson allegedly did not give Fagan enough time to respond to the allegations in his article caused the reporter to hit back hard.

“Eddie McGuire has tried to smear my reputation here and I won’t stand for it,” he tweeted.

‘I sent detailed questions to Chris Fagan’s Lions email address with 24 hours notice. He didn’t reply to my email, nor when I called his phone and left a message giving him more time.’

A Hawks player, named only as ‘Ian’ in the ABC report, made startling allegations against the team’s most senior coaches.

“Clarkson just leaned over me and demanded I get rid of my unborn child and my partner,” he claimed.

Hawthorn won four premierships under Clarkson (pictured with captain Luke Hodge after the 2014 grand final) but the allegations have cast a shadow over the team’s stunning success

‘I was then manipulated and convinced to remove my SIM card from my phone so that there was no further contact between my family and me.

‘He told me to kill my unborn child.’

On Wednesday, AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan announced the league would hold an independent inquiry into the ‘severe and disturbing’ allegations against the Hawks.

The composition of the panel – which will include the advice of an eminent king – is to be decided on Thursday.

“I was not interviewed by the authors of the report commissioned by the club, nor have I been provided with a copy of the report,” Clarkson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I was given no due process and I reject any allegation of wrongdoing or wrongdoing and look forward to the opportunity to be heard as part of the AFL’s external investigation.”

The Lions released the following as part of the team’s statement on the matter: “Chris … was not consulted during the Hawthorn-sponsored review and looks forward to the opportunity to be heard as part of the AFL investigation.”