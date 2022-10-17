Eddie Jones insists Wasps’ perilous plight won’t affect his England plans

<!–

Eddie Jones insists the financial turmoil at Wasps will not affect England’s plans for the autumn internationals.

Flanker Jack Willis is the only Wasps player in the 36-man squad, with slot Joe Launchbury missing.

With administration on the way, Willis could go four weeks without a game before opening Test, but Jones’ staff have plans for unforeseen training.

Eddie Jones says he’s not worried about Jack Willis’ potential lack of playing time (pictured) ahead of England’s upcoming autumn internationals next week

Willis can go four weeks without a game if his club Wasps goes into administration

“It doesn’t affect us,” Jones said. We can only control what we can control. Jack can control what he can control. So the most important thing for him is that he prepares as an international player.

“He’s been given a great opportunity to get into the best physical condition he’s ever been in. The great thing we’ve seen of him in the last camp is that he’s made a significant improvement in that area. He has another chance this fall. Some of our stuff is working with him to get him in the right position.”

Henry Slade is the England squad’s main omission for their November Tests, but Jones has handed a first senior call-up to Harlequin’s wing Cadan Murley.

“I’ve been watching Cadan very closely,” Jones said. “He has the ability to finish. He is a good strong player who has remarkably improved his ability to win the ball in the air. He definitely deserves a chance to see what he can do at the next level.

“We want to make sure we keep pushing the team forward. We want to generate competition within the team, because that will lead to better performance. In this squad we have a nice balance between some very good experienced players and some young players coming through.

“We want to continue that evolution of the team we started in Australia. Some disappointed players have been left out. Their job is to make sure they go back to their clubs and play so they have to be selected. They all know what to do.