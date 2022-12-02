Eddie Jones, England coach, expects to be fired early next week

Eddie Jones will go into a showdown with his RFU bosses early next week, expecting to be sacked as England head coach after the national team’s terrible autumn campaign.

The union hierarchy is carrying out an urgent and forensic investigation after England managed just one win in November and an annual return of five wins in 12 Tests.

Chief executive Bill Sweeney and the rest of a secret review panel will hold talks with Jones on Monday, but sources have told Sportsmail the Australian is already resigned to losing his job.

In theory, the 62-year-old still has a chance to convince his employers that he remains the right man to lead England to the World Cup next autumn. However, he seems to believe the writing is on the wall, following a turbulent week in the wake of a damaging 27-13 defeat to South Africa that saw the home side booed at Twickenham.

Sweeney will make a recommendation to the RFU board on Tuesday, after which a decision will be made.

However, it is clear that Jones himself has lost faith in the process. It follows claims from his longtime media adviser, David Pembroke, that the union was leaking information – which they categorically denied. Pembroke has since apologized after referring to Sweeney as “Slippery Bill.”

For Jones, the resignation of his England post would be a sad, abrupt end to his quest to lead the Red Rose side to World Cup glory at the second attempt – after they reached the final in 2019 but were beaten by the Springboks in Yokohama.

Until recently, Jones seemed to retain the support of the RFU hierarchy, but their mood has clearly changed during a disappointing autumn campaign.

Jones launched a remarkable revival when he took over from Stuart Lancaster at the end of 2015. He won a Grand Slam months after being appointed and went on to a series whitewash in Australia and a record winning run.

But since the last World Cup, England has stalled and fallen behind both the resurgent France and Ireland, with just two wins out of five in each of their last two Six Nations campaigns, sparking a growing wave of unrest and calls for a regime change.

Who’s in line to take over? Steve Borthwick The former England captain is in charge and seen by many as a shoo-in after leading Leicester to the Premiership title last season. Plenty of testing experience with England and the Lions, and his club will not block an approach. Rating red rose: 4/5 Scott Robertson The New Zealander is in demand after overseeing the Crusaders’ era of sustained Super Rugby success since 2017. A forward-thinking figure who has his eye on the All Blacks job, but is also interested in taking charge of England. Rating red rose: 4/5 Ronan O’Gara The former Munster, Ireland and Lions fly-half was considered a credible candidate after his La Rochelle side won the European Heineken Champions Cup last season, but he has pulled out and told the RFU he will remain at his French club. Rating red rose: 0/5 Warren Gatland He is not shortlisted to succeed Eddie Jones as part of the RFU’s succession planning process, but he would make an ideal caretaker. The latest indications are that Wales may already have him lined up. Red Rose rating: 2/5

Undeterred by the criticism, Jones remains determined to continue coaching international rugby and last month a report in Australia claimed he is destined to lead the US for eight years – until their home world championship in 2031.

However, that scenario is far from certain and if he is fired any time soon, Sportsmail understands that he is unlikely to accept any immediate offers and will instead take a break before looking for a new challenge in early 2024.

For the RFU, this would be a premature upheaval as the next World Cup is only nine months away. If they choose to install a caretaker coach, Warren Gatland may not be available after all, as sources have suggested he has already been drafted by Wales to replace Wayne Pivac.

In another twist, one of the shortlisted candidates to succeed Jones has ruled himself out of the fight. Ronan O’Gara, who masterminded La Rochelle’s European conquest last season, wrote in the Irish Examiner on Friday that he had “informed the RFU to remove me from their consideration of becoming the next England head coach” on Wednesday.

O’Gara rightly felt he was not the front-runner, adding: “Events may dictate otherwise, but the feeling is that the RFU will be in action after the Six Nations and there was no good reason to blame my situation in La Rochelle and messing with our president, Vincent Merling. That’s why I’ve asked the RFU to remove me from any purported list of head coaching options.

“I don’t think I was at the top of their list anyway. Scott Robertson is available and Steve Borthwick is at the door. The idea that ‘Razor’ (Robertson) will sit and hang his hat to become the next All Blacks coach is a dangerous premise. There will be a lot of water flowing under the bridge between now and the World Cup – and there are a few sharks in that water too.’

As reported by Sportsmail on Friday, a short-term solution being considered by the RFU if Jones is sacked would be for the union’s director of rugby performance, Conor O’Shea, to act as caretaker.